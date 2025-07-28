LOW COST FUEL FOR RURAL AREAS

Government intends to establish containerised, portable and low-cost fuel retail outlets to service rural and remote areas as part of an initiative to provide fuel to people in unserviced areas, who have been travelling long distances to get either petrol or diesel.

This dovetails with the thrust of the Second Republic, led by President Mnangagwa, of leaving no place and no one behind.

Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo announced the new regulation in a Government Gazette published on Friday in terms of the Petroleum Act.

“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Energy and Power Development, after consultation with the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority, has, in terms of section 57 as read with section 4 of the Petroleum Act [Chapter 13:22], adopted the Zimbabwe Standard for Requirements and Guidance for Establishing Containerised/Portable Fuel Retail Stations in Rural and Remote Areas: Zimbabwe Standard No. 1119:2024 with immediate effect,” reads the regulations.

“The Standard provides a framework for the design, construction and approval of low-cost but safe fuel facilities in rural and remote areas that are fuel deficient. The framework will facilitate implementation of the Fuel Distribution Nodal System outlined in the National Development Strategy 1 as a strategy to ensure that under-serviced areas have improved access to safe fuel filling stations.”

Publication of the regulations by Minister Moyo means that those interested in providing fuel in remote areas can now apply to Zera for consideration.

“The significance of adopting the Standard is that the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority can now consider applications from companies wishing to operate the business of fuel retail from containerised fuel filling stations at places and locations permitted by the relevant local government authorities in terms of this Standard,” reads the regulations.

The regulations are expected to go a long way in assisting businessmen in rural areas or farmers in remote places, some of whom have to travel long distances to the next service centre for fuel.

This has, over the years, led to higher prices of goods and services for ordinary people residing in those communities, as the businesspersons would pass on the transport costs incurred to the final consumer. It also affects the competitiveness of farming activities and the new regulations would enhance profitability as farmers would get fuel nearby. Herald