GLEN VIEW AREA 8 DECLARED STATE OF DISASTER



President Mnangagwa has declared the Glen View Area 8 Complex inferno a state of disaster, paving the way for its urgent reconstruction following the fire that tore through the furniture-manufacturing hub on Sunday morning.

A state of disaster addresses matters beyond public health issues and is intended to deal with emergencies such as natural disasters, explosions, terrorism or sieges, and it can also be used to deal with “a plague or an epidemic”.

Speaking at a Press briefing last night, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe said the President had since directed the refurbishment of the market to meet standards under the Second Republic’s Vision 2030.

Minister Garwe said a contractor had committed to start work in September, with construction expected to be completed between March and April next year.

About 25 percent of the complex was gutted by fire on Sunday morning, leaving 700 traders counting losses.

The cause of the fire is not conclusive, amid suspicion that an unattended brazier or an illegal electricity connection could be to blame.

“I am pleased to inform the nation that His Excellency the President has declared this inferno at Glen View Area 8 a state of disaster.

“Once the President has declared a state of disaster, the Department of Civil Protection under the Ministry of Local Government will move in and mobilise resources and assist those that are affected.

“We are now working with the City of Harare, we are working with the Ministry of Women Affairs, we are working with the affected traders so that we have got a comprehensive list of those that are affected so that we come up with a way of assisting them since the President has already declared a state of disaster,” he said.

Minister Garwe said President Mnangagwa had directed his ministry and that of Women Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development to identify investors willing to work with the Government on the new Glen View Area 8 Complex.

“His Excellency declared it a state of disaster and directed the respective ministries — Ministry of Local Government and Ministry of Women Affairs — that we identify investors who are willing to work with the Government to come in on a BOT basis — Build Operate Transfer — and put up new structures.

“New structures that speak to Vision 2030, new structures that speak to the mantra that no one and no place will be left behind in terms of urban transformation,” he said.

Minister Garwe said the appointed contractor will also begin construction of the Mbare Market at the same time as the Glen View project.

Mbare Market was destroyed by fire in October last year and was also declared a state of disaster.

“In the same vein, we are inviting local investors, domestic companies who want to build, operate and transfer and come to various cities of your choice or urban areas of your choice and join us, bring your financial resources. We will work together in coming up with designs and ensure that we build and we transform our urban areas and stop the menace of fires that are being born as a result of illegal connections in these areas,” he said.

Speaking earlier after touring the scene of the Glen View blaze in the morning, Minister Garwe said the recurring fire outbreaks have paved the way for immediate intervention through the Department of Civil Protection.“Over US$2 million to US$3 million was lost. All their products were also lost. The President declared the Mbare Market inferno a national disaster when it was gutted by fire last year and then said can you also look at Glen View Area 8, because year-in, year-out, it is gutted by fire.”

Government is now fast-tracking redevelopment plans, with work expected to start in September 2025 at the same time that Phase 2 of the Mbare Market reconstruction begins.

Minister Garwe said they hope to commission the completed Glen View complex, including the unaffected areas, by the first quarter of next year.

The new Glen View design, Minister Garwe said, would include road infrastructure, water reticulation, food courts and proper fire safety systems.

Engineers and planners will conduct a proper layout to ensure a modern and resilient market space.

“We are not going to have just one large roof covering the whole area. We want a proper system with structures, safety and dignity,” said Minister Garwe.

The minister also called for the compilation of a genuine list of affected traders to allow targeted support under the Department of Civil Protection.

“We know there are those who may want to sneak their names in. Let us be responsible and prepare a true list of those who lost their businesses,” he said.

Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Monica Mutsvangwa, who also visited the site, said small businesses were important to Zimbabwe’s economy.

She said the country has 5.6 million registered SMEs contributing more than 60 percent of the national GDP, now estimated at US$48 billion.

“These SMEs work tirelessly to put food on the table and create employment,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

“What has happened here requires Government support and a multi-sectoral approach. We are also engaging the private sector. Imagine if our insurance companies had stepped in earlier — recovery would be easier.”

She said Government, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, will not leave anyone or any place behind in the development agenda.

Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume also pledged the city’s commitment to constructing safer, modern infrastructure for informal traders.

He said the current working conditions exposed traders to unnecessary risks.

“There is no substitute for cleaner, safer and better facilities,” Cllr Mafume said.

“We cannot have people gambling with their livelihoods. There must be quality control and a good working environment.”

Minister Garwe also hinted at the possible causes of the fire, saying while investigations were still ongoing, it could have resulted from drug and substance abuse, electrical faults or heating devices.

“Whatever the cause, be it substance abuse, careless behaviour, or mbaura, we are yet to find out. But we must raise responsible young citizens, who stay away from drugs and grow into responsible adults,” he said.

The Glen View Area 8 complex has long served as a critical economic zone for furniture manufacturers and informal traders in Harare.

With Government’s intervention, it is set for transformation aimed at resilience, order and long-term sustainability. Herald