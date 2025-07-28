GLEN VIEW AREA 8 DECLARED STATE OF DISASTER

President Mnangagwa has declared the Glen View Area 8 Complex inferno a state of disaster, paving the way for its urgent reconstruction following the fire that tore through the furniture-manufacturing hub on Sunday morning.
A state of
disaster addresses matters beyond public health issues and is intended to deal
with emergencies such as natural disasters, explosions, terrorism or sieges,
and it can also be used to deal with “a plague or an epidemic”.
Speaking at a
Press briefing last night, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel
Garwe said the President had since directed the refurbishment of the market to
meet standards under the Second Republic’s Vision 2030.
Minister Garwe
said a contractor had committed to start work in September, with construction
expected to be completed between March and April next year.
About 25
percent of the complex was gutted by fire on Sunday morning, leaving 700
traders counting losses.
The cause of
the fire is not conclusive, amid suspicion that an unattended brazier or an
illegal electricity connection could be to blame.
“I am pleased
to inform the nation that His Excellency the President has declared this
inferno at Glen View Area 8 a state of disaster.
“Once the
President has declared a state of disaster, the Department of Civil Protection
under the Ministry of Local Government will move in and mobilise resources and
assist those that are affected.
“We are now
working with the City of Harare, we are working with the Ministry of Women
Affairs, we are working with the affected traders so that we have got a
comprehensive list of those that are affected so that we come up with a way of
assisting them since the President has already declared a state of disaster,”
he said.
Minister Garwe
said President Mnangagwa had directed his ministry and that of Women Affairs,
Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development to identify investors
willing to work with the Government on the new Glen View Area 8 Complex.
“His Excellency
declared it a state of disaster and directed the respective ministries —
Ministry of Local Government and Ministry of Women Affairs — that we identify
investors who are willing to work with the Government to come in on a BOT basis
— Build Operate Transfer — and put up new structures.
“New structures
that speak to Vision 2030, new structures that speak to the mantra that no one
and no place will be left behind in terms of urban transformation,” he said.
Minister Garwe
said the appointed contractor will also begin construction of the Mbare Market
at the same time as the Glen View project.
Mbare Market
was destroyed by fire in October last year and was also declared a state of
disaster.
“In the same
vein, we are inviting local investors, domestic companies who want to build,
operate and transfer and come to various cities of your choice or urban areas
of your choice and join us, bring your financial resources. We will work
together in coming up with designs and ensure that we build and we transform
our urban areas and stop the menace of fires that are being born as a result of
illegal connections in these areas,” he said.
Speaking
earlier after touring the scene of the Glen View blaze in the morning, Minister
Garwe said the recurring fire outbreaks have paved the way for immediate
intervention through the Department of Civil Protection.“Over US$2 million to
US$3 million was lost. All their products were also lost. The President
declared the Mbare Market inferno a national disaster when it was gutted by
fire last year and then said can you also look at Glen View Area 8, because
year-in, year-out, it is gutted by fire.”
Government is
now fast-tracking redevelopment plans, with work expected to start in September
2025 at the same time that Phase 2 of the Mbare Market reconstruction begins.
Minister Garwe
said they hope to commission the completed Glen View complex, including the
unaffected areas, by the first quarter of next year.
The new Glen
View design, Minister Garwe said, would include road infrastructure, water
reticulation, food courts and proper fire safety systems.
Engineers and
planners will conduct a proper layout to ensure a modern and resilient market
space.
“We are not
going to have just one large roof covering the whole area. We want a proper
system with structures, safety and dignity,” said Minister Garwe.
The minister
also called for the compilation of a genuine list of affected traders to allow
targeted support under the Department of Civil Protection.
“We know there
are those who may want to sneak their names in. Let us be responsible and
prepare a true list of those who lost their businesses,” he said.
Minister of
Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Monica
Mutsvangwa, who also visited the site, said small businesses were important to
Zimbabwe’s economy.
She said the
country has 5.6 million registered SMEs contributing more than 60 percent of
the national GDP, now estimated at US$48 billion.
“These SMEs
work tirelessly to put food on the table and create employment,” Minister
Mutsvangwa said.
“What has
happened here requires Government support and a multi-sectoral approach. We are
also engaging the private sector. Imagine if our insurance companies had
stepped in earlier — recovery would be easier.”
She said
Government, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, will not leave anyone
or any place behind in the development agenda.
Harare Mayor
Councillor Jacob Mafume also pledged the city’s commitment to constructing
safer, modern infrastructure for informal traders.
He said the
current working conditions exposed traders to unnecessary risks.
“There is no
substitute for cleaner, safer and better facilities,” Cllr Mafume said.
“We cannot have
people gambling with their livelihoods. There must be quality control and a
good working environment.”
Minister Garwe
also hinted at the possible causes of the fire, saying while investigations
were still ongoing, it could have resulted from drug and substance abuse,
electrical faults or heating devices.
“Whatever the
cause, be it substance abuse, careless behaviour, or mbaura, we are yet to find
out. But we must raise responsible young citizens, who stay away from drugs and
grow into responsible adults,” he said.
The Glen View
Area 8 complex has long served as a critical economic zone for furniture
manufacturers and informal traders in Harare.
With
Government’s intervention, it is set for transformation aimed at resilience,
order and long-term sustainability. Herald
