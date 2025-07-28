BOY DROWNS IN SEWAGE

Takudzwa Mugwede (4), of Old West, Penhalonga drowned in a sewage plant on Tuesday and was later found floating by his grandmother.
Manicaland
Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the
incident to Chipinge Times.
The incident
happened around 9am.
Circumstances
are that Takudzwa went to play with Promise Kurangana (4) of Old west,
Penhalonga.
Takudzwa’s
grandmother, Tsvakai Chipepere (53) got worried after he didn’t come home
around 3pm and she went out looking for him.
Chipepere asked
Promise who told her that he went his separate way with Takudzwa after playing
at the sewage plant. Chipepere went to the sewage plant and found Takudzwa’s
body floating in a sewage pool.
She informed
his father, Tawanda Mugwede and the matter was reported to the Police.
In a similar
incident on the same day, Blessing Chiwira (42) of Tsanzaguru, Rusape drowned
in Rusape Dam around 3 pm.
Circumstances
are that Kudakwashe Dengure (22) of Tandi Village, Chief Makoni, Rusape was
fishing in Rusape Dam when he saw Chiwira’s body floating.
He reported the
matter at Rusape Central Police Station. Masvingo Mirror
