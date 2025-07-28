BOY DROWNS IN SEWAGE

Takudzwa Mugwede (4), of Old West, Penhalonga drowned in a sewage plant on Tuesday and was later found floating by his grandmother.

Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident to Chipinge Times.

The incident happened around 9am.

Circumstances are that Takudzwa went to play with Promise Kurangana (4) of Old west, Penhalonga.

Takudzwa’s grandmother, Tsvakai Chipepere (53) got worried after he didn’t come home around 3pm and she went out looking for him.

Chipepere asked Promise who told her that he went his separate way with Takudzwa after playing at the sewage plant. Chipepere went to the sewage plant and found Takudzwa’s body floating in a sewage pool.

She informed his father, Tawanda Mugwede and the matter was reported to the Police.

In a similar incident on the same day, Blessing Chiwira (42) of Tsanzaguru, Rusape drowned in Rusape Dam around 3 pm.

Circumstances are that Kudakwashe Dengure (22) of Tandi Village, Chief Makoni, Rusape was fishing in Rusape Dam when he saw Chiwira’s body floating.

He reported the matter at Rusape Central Police Station. Masvingo Mirror