JOY AS TWO WIVES REUNITE WITH HUSBANDS AS LENTHY SENTENCES ARE QUASHED

Two men, who successfully appealed for their lengthy jail sentences, including life imprisonment, to be quashed, walked straight into the arms of their wives after they were released —something they both had given up hope on.

Tairus Kapeni, 28, had been sentenced to life in jail after he was found guilty of the murder of Melusi Makwaramba in 2021.

Akim Sibanda, 26, and Admire Ncube were also convicted for the same crime.

Ncube was also sentenced to life imprisonment while Sibanda was jailed for 30 years.

Kapeni and Sibanda were released on Wednesday last week following an appeal at the Supreme Court.

“The conviction and sentence of the second and third accused be and is hereby set aside and substituted with the following:

“The second and third accused are found not guilty and discharged,” read the Supreme Court judgment. And, the duo, who spent four years in jail, celebrated their freedom with their wives Portia Siyambelevele, 23, and Last Mangwaira, 25, at Daisy’s Guest House in Harare.

Kapeni’s second wife relocated to South Africa following his conviction. Portia had been staying with his mother, Sikhathazile Ncube.

“I am yet to believe that this freedom is real considering the trauma I underwent while serving a sentence for a crime I never committed,” said Kapeni.

“I left my wife nursing a baby and the second wife was expecting. My tears were never dry and I could not accept it.

“Allow me to thank the ZPCS for a family week programme that allowed me to meet my wife, child as well as time to listen to the radio.

“I want to thank StarFm Radio, through tete Tilder Moyo Karizamimba, for the prison inmates programme ‘Behind Bars’ where I got courage to air my views about my incarceration.

“A legal practitioner visited us and an appeal was made, our judicial services revisited our sentence and today this is where we are.

“Prison life is not good at all, I started at Chinhoyi and I was transferred to Kadoma and later to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

“To find my wife waiting for me, staying with my mother, remains a mystery and I do not know how to thank her and her parents.”

Sibanda described his wife as an angel.

“Panoti mukadzi wangu apa,” he said.

“I was crying for my wife and praying for my life.

“I left my wife pregnant, named the child while behind bars.

“She was visiting me and when she left I would cry even more, feeling jealous that she might be bedding other men because of the long sentence.

“I can’t wait to ignite the flames of love and thanks to Daisy’s Guest House owner for this comforting and healing room. To tete Tilder and her legal team, may the good Lord grant them the desires of their hearts.”

Last thanked her mother in-law for support and comforting her.

“Ndirikungofunga kuti zvichanzi pakanganiswazve murume wangu akudzokerazve muhusungwa,” said Last. I am still to believe this but I want to thank my mother in-law for the support, for comforting me with prayers.

“Prayers replaced my husband and all the support, be it food, clothes for both myself and child, were from my mother in-law.

“I am on cloud nine,” said Last.

Portia also hailed her mother in-law for giving her hope and said her baby was her source of comfort.

“I accepted the reality that my husband was sentenced to life imprisonment. My baby was my comfort, hope and power to remain with my mother in-law. H Metro