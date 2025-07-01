CIO OFFICER CHARGED WITH RAPE, GETS BAIL

A Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer based in Gweru has been granted US$200 bail in a case in which he is being accused of raping a 20-year-old woman.

The agent, Makopa Manyadze (45), was not asked to plead before he was remanded in custody pending bail application ruling when he appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Christopher Maturure last week.

Maturure granted him bail. The magistrate said the State had failed to show why Manyadze was not a proper candidate for bail. Newsday