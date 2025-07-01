CIO OFFICER CHARGED WITH RAPE, GETS BAIL

A Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer based in Gweru has been granted US$200 bail in a case in which he is being accused of raping a 20-year-old woman.
The agent,
Makopa Manyadze (45), was not asked to plead before he was remanded in custody
pending bail application ruling when he appeared before Gweru regional
magistrate Christopher Maturure last week.
Maturure
granted him bail. The magistrate said the State had failed to show why Manyadze
was not a proper candidate for bail. Newsday
