MAI JEREMAYA AND ME : WHAT REALLY HAPPENED AT THE LODGE

Martin Charlie, one of the two men accused of gang raping Mai Jeremaya, claimed the social media star was a willing participant who “enjoyed” their sexual act at a lodge in Harare on April 30 and even praised him for being better than her husband in bed.
He told the
court yesterday that Mai Jeremaya told him that she charged US$20 an hour for
sex.
Judgment in the
case will be handed down on Friday.
Charlie said
after he picked up Mai Jeremaya in the Harare CBD, they went to a fast food
outlet at Joina City before they headed to the lodge.
“After we met
on the day in question, in the company of the first accused Thabo Blessing
Dube, we went to Joina City where I disembarked and left Mai Jeremaya and Dube
sitting in the car.
“I went to KFC
where I bought my food and ate there before going back to the car.
“When I came
back to the car, Dube advised me that Mai Jeremaya was offering sexual services
so I looked back at her to confirm if Dube was telling me the truth, and she
said ‘yes’.
“I looked at
Dube and we both laughed, then I looked at her again and asked her if she was
serious and she said ‘yes’.
“I then asked
her of the charges and she said she charged US$20 per hour.
“I then asked
her where we would engage in the sexual activity and she said at a lodge,” he
said.
Charlie’s
lawyer, Shepherd Makonde, asked him to reveal the name of the lodge they went
to and he told the court that they went to Paradise Lodge, at number 15 Frank
Johnson.
“What would be
your comment if the complainant told this court that when you left Joina City
you were going for a shoot at some company?” quizzed Makonde.
Charlie
responded: “I dispute that because when we left Joina City we had agreed that
we were going to the lodge for sexual activity.”
Charlie was
also asked to comment on the claims that he was intimidating Mai Jeremaya on
the day in question.
“That’s not
true because we were playing music and laughing along the way, no one was
afraid,” he said.
Charlie’s
lawyers also probed him to respond to Mai Jeremaya’s claims that Dube was the
first to disembark upon their arrival at the lodge.
“That’s not
true because I’m the one who had agreed to engage in sexual activity with Mai
Jeremaya so he had no reason to get inside the lodge,” he said in response.
Makonde added: “It
is claimed that you had forced sexual intercourse with Mai Jeremaya but you
have told the court that it was consensual, can you narrate what happened when
you got into the room?”
Charlie
responded: “When we got into the room, after I closed the door and we sat on
the bed, she asked for her money, which was the payment in advance.
“I gave her the
money which she put away before she removed her clothes and was left with a bra
and pulling socks.
“She then
walked to me and I stood up, then she removed my shirt, she started sucking my
nipples and kissing my stomach.
“She then got
hold of my belt while kissing my nipples and further removed my trousers…and
then pushed me onto the bed.
“She asked me
where the condoms were and I told her that they were in my pocket, then she
took the condom and opened it with her mouth, and put it on me.
“She removed
her pulling socks and mounted on top of me.
“She (asked) me
if it was going well and if I was enjoying it?
“I then said it
was going well.”
He added: “I
then stopped after I was done and she removed the condom, thanking me, saying I
had done it better than her husband.
“She then
started demanding more money saying she had given me extra.
“She said she
wanted US$500 and I told her that I didn’t have that kind of money, then she
said even US$300 was okay and I still told her that I didn’t have that kind of
money.
“She said okay,
then we went to take a bath then left the lodge for town where I booked an
InDrive to take her home.
“She never
screamed during the act and she did all she could for us to enjoy and the place
was full that if she had screamed for help, she would have been assisted,” said
Charlie.
Asked where he
thought the rape allegations had emanated from, Charlie said he thought Mai
Jeremaya wanted to preserve her marriage as her husband had been made aware
that she was having sex in return for money.
“I don’t know
where the rape allegations emanated from because she didn’t show any signs of
distress on the day in question but I think she wanted to preserve her marriage
after she had been caught engaging in extra marital sexual activities.
“On 3 May, she
called me asking about my whereabouts and she came with Tafadzwa Chidawa who
asked me how I could have sex with Mai Jeremya for US$20 instead of the US$500
that she was demanding.
In cross
examination, prosecutor Cecilia Mashingaidze accused Charlie of lying to the
court because from his narration there was nothing out of the ordinary that
could be deemed as ‘extras.’ H Metro
