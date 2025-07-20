INGUTSHENI OVERWHELMED BY DRUG ADDICTS

Authorities at Ingutsheni Central Hospital in Bulawayo have expressed concern over the rising number of patients admitted due to drug and substance abuse, warning that the surge is placing immense pressure on the country’s largest psychiatric facility.

In an interview, the hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr Nemache Mawere, said up to 70 percent of patients currently admitted to both male and female psychiatric wards are battling substance-related mental health issues.

“Drug and substance abuse is a serious challenge at Ingutsheni. Ideally, this hospital should not be the primary centre for managing such cases. Patients battling addiction should be treated in specialised drug rehabilitation units within the community.

“Unfortunately, Zimbabwe does not yet have enough standard, fully functional rehab centres to cater for this growing need,” said Dr Mawere.

Currently, Ingutsheni Central Hospital is home to around 650 patients across 14 wards with about 150 of them in the acute psychiatric department. The patient demographic includes teenagers to elderly individuals in their 70s, although the majority fall within the 20 to 40-year age group.

Dr Mawere noted that the most commonly abused substances include crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as “mutoriro”), cannabis and illicit alcohol, commonly known as injengu.

“We admit new patients with drug-induced conditions almost every day. Unfortunately, after treatment and discharge, many return with the same problem, creating a revolving door scenario,” he said.

Dr Mawere attributed the high relapse rate to social and community environments where drugs are readily accessible.

“The problem often stems from the very communities where these individuals live. That’s where the supply is. We must hold communities accountable because they play a central role in either fuelling or preventing drug abuse,” he said.

Dr Mawere said substance abusers not only pose a danger to society, but also to themselves. He said there is an urgent need for investment in drug prevention education and rehabilitation infrastructure.

Drug abuse in Zimbabwe has worsened because there are no rehabilitation centres and addicts are likely to relapse even after treatment at Ingutsheni Central Hospital.

The drug and substance abuse menace has since been elevated to a National Committee, which involves other stakeholders, as the Government seeks to decisively deal with the scourge.

In June 2021, President Mnangagwa declared war against drug dealers and established an inter-ministerial taskforce to deal with drugs and substance abuse. The Government is already rolling out outpatient psycho-social support centres designed to provide screening and counselling services and awareness and prevention services to people affected by drugs, including their families.

These services are set to ensure the successful re-integration of former drug users back into society.

Zimbabwe is also working towards a drug-free society through a drug masterplan, which will help the country achieve Vision 2030. The masterplan aims at dealing with drug and substance abuse in society. Herald