INGUTSHENI OVERWHELMED BY DRUG ADDICTS

Authorities at Ingutsheni Central Hospital in Bulawayo have expressed concern over the rising number of patients admitted due to drug and substance abuse, warning that the surge is placing immense pressure on the country’s largest psychiatric facility.
In an
interview, the hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr Nemache Mawere, said up to
70 percent of patients currently admitted to both male and female psychiatric
wards are battling substance-related mental health issues.
“Drug and
substance abuse is a serious challenge at Ingutsheni. Ideally, this hospital
should not be the primary centre for managing such cases. Patients battling
addiction should be treated in specialised drug rehabilitation units within the
community.
“Unfortunately,
Zimbabwe does not yet have enough standard, fully functional rehab centres to
cater for this growing need,” said Dr Mawere.
Currently,
Ingutsheni Central Hospital is home to around 650 patients across 14 wards with
about 150 of them in the acute psychiatric department. The patient demographic
includes teenagers to elderly individuals in their 70s, although the majority
fall within the 20 to 40-year age group.
Dr Mawere noted
that the most commonly abused substances include crystal methamphetamine
(commonly known as “mutoriro”), cannabis and illicit alcohol, commonly known as
injengu.
“We admit new
patients with drug-induced conditions almost every day. Unfortunately, after
treatment and discharge, many return with the same problem, creating a
revolving door scenario,” he said.
Dr Mawere
attributed the high relapse rate to social and community environments where
drugs are readily accessible.
“The problem
often stems from the very communities where these individuals live. That’s
where the supply is. We must hold communities accountable because they play a
central role in either fuelling or preventing drug abuse,” he said.
Dr Mawere said
substance abusers not only pose a danger to society, but also to themselves. He
said there is an urgent need for investment in drug prevention education and
rehabilitation infrastructure.
Drug abuse in
Zimbabwe has worsened because there are no rehabilitation centres and addicts
are likely to relapse even after treatment at Ingutsheni Central Hospital.
The drug and
substance abuse menace has since been elevated to a National Committee, which
involves other stakeholders, as the Government seeks to decisively deal with
the scourge.
In June 2021,
President Mnangagwa declared war against drug dealers and established an
inter-ministerial taskforce to deal with drugs and substance abuse. The
Government is already rolling out outpatient psycho-social support centres
designed to provide screening and counselling services and awareness and
prevention services to people affected by drugs, including their families.
These services
are set to ensure the successful re-integration of former drug users back into
society.
Zimbabwe is
also working towards a drug-free society through a drug masterplan, which will
help the country achieve Vision 2030. The masterplan aims at dealing with drug
and substance abuse in society. Herald
