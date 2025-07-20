BUILDER ALTERS INVOICE, STEALS FROM HALSTEDS

A 29-YEAR-OLD Mutare builder will spend the next ten months behind bars after he was convicted of defrauding a local hardware company, Halsteds Builders, of building materials worth more than US$2,000.
Thembelani
Siziba, who was using the alias Innocent Muncitsha, appeared before Mutare
Magistrate Honest Musiyiwa on Thursday facing charges of fraud.
Magistrate Musiyiwa sentenced Siziba to 12 months in prison, with two months suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour. The remaining 10 months will be served effectively.
The State,
represented by prosecutor Joice Tinarwo, said that on July 14, Siziba connived
with two unidentified accomplices, who are still at large, and visited Halsteds
Builders’ Mutare branch under false pretences.
He initially
purchased materials worth US$32.96, including one IBR Chromadek Kalahari sheet,
3 metres of brick force, and some pro-plastic electrical conduit pipes under
invoice number M02/00665853.
However, what
followed was a sophisticated act of deception.
“Siziba
fraudulently altered the invoice to read US$2,132.96 He also changed the time
on the invoice from 11:10 hours to 12:10 hours to avoid detection.
“He then took
the forged document to the dispatch department, where the materials listed on
the altered invoice were loaded into his truck,” said Tinarwo.
However, an
alert employee at the dispatch department noticed something off about the large
number of IBR roofing sheets being loaded into Siziba’s vehicle.
Sensing foul
play, the employee cross-checked the invoice details against the company’s
system.
The discrepancy
immediately raised red flags and Halsteds Builders’ internal checks confirmed
that the original purchase was far less than what was being loaded. A swift
follow-up was made, which led to Siziba’s arrest.
Some of the
roofing sheets were recovered within the city before he had managed to offload
them.
In his defence,
Siziba claimed he had merely acted on someone else’s instructions and had no
knowledge of the altered invoice.
However, the
court found overwhelming evidence that he played a direct and active role in
the deception.
Magistrate
Musiyiwa dismissed his defence as a feeble attempt to shift blame.
“The court
cannot ignore the fact that you tampered with official documents, manipulated a
legitimate transaction into a fraudulent one, and tried to make a quick fortune
at someone else’s expense. Your actions were premeditated and not a matter of
mistake or ignorance,” said Magistrate Musiyiwa.
“You carefully
altered official documents to steal from a company that trusted its systems and
employees. You exploited those systems with the hope of walking away
undetected.
“A custodial
sentence is necessary to send a strong message that the courts will not be
lenient with those who abuse trust and corporate structures for personal gain.”
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment