CLEANER AND GANG IN US$40K HEIST

It's the stuff of Hollywood heist movies but with a Gweru twist.

A cleaner and a gardener from a Chinese-owned company in Gweru teamed up with a cellphone dealer, two mystery men from Kadoma, and a whole lot of bad decisions to pull off a daring US$40 000 theft. But instead of a clean getaway, they were tripped up by CCTV footage, nosy cops, and a trail of money that led straight under the bed. Literally.

Nelson Holdings was the scene of the epic drama and the date was 21 June 2025. Rachael Mujakachi, a cleaner with sharp eyes and loose lips, discovered where her Chinese bosses were hiding cash, a fat US$40 000 locked in a company office safe.

Instead of keeping the info to herself, she whispered it to her ex-lover, popular Barhador cellphone dealer Langton Muza, also known as Gwedegwe.

Smelling opportunity, Gwedegwe called in Felix Chikowo, the company’s gardener, and two men from Kadoma who are still on the run to get the job done.

On 21 June, the safe was snatched from the office and dragged across town to Mujakachi’s house in Mkoba 6. Once cracked open, Mujakachi and Chikowo were handed US$6 000 each like it was Christmas in June. The Kadoma duo vanished, allegedly en route to hand over Gwedegwe’s share.

But karma and CCTV came knocking.

Police identified Chikowo on footage entering and exiting the premises. That’s when things fell apart faster than a Zupco timetable.

Cops pounced.

From Chikowo’s rented room, police recovered US$3 000 hidden under the bed and another US$3 000 tucked away with his unsuspecting mother-in-law. Mujakachi had tried to stash her share in her room but police sniffed out US$5 800. She claimed she’d already splurged US$200 shopping in Harare.

The cleaner and gardener were both dragged to court where they were remanded in custody. Gwedegwe is denying everything. All three are being represented by sharp-tongued Gweru lawyer Esau Mandipa.

The case is far from over and the hunt is still on for the Kadoma duo. B Metro