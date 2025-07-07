GOVT NEGLECTING US : CIVIL SERVANTS FUME OVER UNPAID ALLOWANCES

Workers across the civil service are disgruntled over government’s failure to pay outstanding allowances, some dating back to 2023, despite repeated pledges to clear the arrears.

The disgruntled employees accused government of neglecting their welfare while splurging on fuel and top-ofthe-range vehicles for senior officials.

Civil servants from key ministries, including Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs and the Civil Registry Department told NewsDay that their travel and subsistence allowances have not been paid in full particularly for official foreign trips and mobile registration exercises conducted in 2023.

The workers told NewsDay that they undertook official assignments outside the country but are yet to receive their dues.

“Some of us went on foreign trips last year and earlier this year,” a source said. “We used personal funds expecting reimbursement, but nothing has come.”

The issue of non-payment of allowances has become topical among internal divisions within ministries, with employees claiming to have approached their superiors asking for their dues to no avail.

NewsDay also heard that authorities made several pledges to pay the allowances, which were never honoured.

Some of the workers claimed they were owed up to US$5 000 in allowances.

Employees from the Civil Registry Department under the Home Affairs ministry claimed they had only been partially paid for their participation in the national mobile registration blitz held between March and April 2023.

Government had committed to pay each worker US$120 per day for the exercise which amounted to US$3 600 for the three months.

The Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion ministry acknowledged the arrears in a letter dated February 28, 2024, addressed to Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage secretary Raphael Faranisi, indicating that payment will be made in batches from March to May last year due to financial constraints.

However, workers say only a small portion of the promised funds was disbursed last month, adding that there was no official communication on when the outstanding amounts would be paid.

Junior government workers accused government of double standards where it pleaded poverty while senior officials allegedly continue to splurge on top-ofthe-range vehicles, fuel and luxury perks.

“We are being told the government is broke, yet officials are driving brand new top-of-the-ranges cars. It’s demoralising,” said a disgruntled Civil Registry Department worker.

“We are aware of fuel coupons that are disbursed on a daily basis to chefs. Their cars never run out of fuel and they are always on the road, yet the employer can't pay us our meagre dues.” Newsday