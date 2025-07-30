GOVT CONDOMS REJECTED

Zimbabwe could face a spike in new HIV/AIDS infections due to widespread rejection of government-distributed condoms, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Sleiman Kwidini has warned.

Speaking during a recent parliamentary debate on HIV prevention strategies, Dr Kwidini expressed concern over the low uptake of free condoms provided by the Ministry of Health, citing stigma, poor quality perceptions, and preference for privately marketed alternatives.

“The reality on the ground is not about the shortage of condoms. It is the mindset of our population to use the condoms which are being provided by the Ministry. Sometimes they give it a different name, which people are not confident to use because maybe, I do not understand their reasons,” Dr Kwidini said.

“They now favour the ones which are flavoured, which have a variety of colours, which are provided by the private players. With that, it is now a challenge to the Ministry.

“We accept and we also want to make sure, where we procure, the ones we used to supply us, they call them ‘zvikiti’, are no longer socially acceptable to our users. Therefore, we want to make sure we rebrand so that they are socially acceptable, like the ones provided by the private players.”

Condoms remain Zimbabwe’s most accessible and widely used HIV prevention method. However, the growing rejection of public supply in favour of pricier private brands such as Protector Plus and Carex, which retail for between US$15 and US$18 per box, poses serious public health concerns, particularly for low-income communities.

Dr Kwidini warned that the situation could undermine Zimbabwe’s progress toward the UNAIDS 90-90-90 targets, which seek to ensure 90% of people living with HIV know their status, 90% of those diagnosed receive antiretroviral treatment, and 90% of those treated achieve viral suppression.

“We have enough condoms in our institutions, but this stigmatisation is what is increasing new infections,” he said. “You find some using them to manufacture cobra [a local illicit brew], others for different purposes entirely.”

Condom distribution in Zimbabwe is largely handled by the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council and outreach teams. Despite this, a growing number of condoms are reportedly being repurposed or discarded due to negative perceptions.

A recent population-based survey titled “Awareness, access to and uptake of HIV prevention interventions among youth in Zimbabwe” published by BMC Infectious Diseases in May 2025, (https://bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-025-11076-1) highlights that part of the reasons that hinder young people from using condoms are embarrassment to ask for them and lack of privacy at facilities where they are offered for free. CITE