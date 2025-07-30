DEFAULTING BUSINESSMAN SENT TO PRISON

Businessman Shingai Levison Muringi has been ordered to serve an alternative sentence of four months in prison after he defaulted on community service.

Muringi was convicted of contempt of court after he deliberately disposed of a motor vehicle in violation of a court order, and was sentenced to four months imprisonment, which was wholly suspended on condition that he performs community service.

However, according to the evidence presented by prosecutor Mr Takudzwa Jambawo in the form of affidavits from the station where he was supposed to perform the unpaid work, Muringi never showed up and was in willful default.

Presiding magistrate Ms Lisa Mutendereki was left with no choice but to order Muringi to serve the alternative sentence.

The complainant was businessman Patrick ‘Chimpa’ Mutenha.

Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawo proved that on August 4 last year, Muringi was arrested for fraud and money laundering, resulting in his white Toyota Hilux double cab registration number AGE 2352 being impounded and held at CID CCD as an exhibit.

The matter was referred to Harare Magistrates Court for prosecution and he later applied for the release of the car.

On December 18, the Provincial Magistrate granted a court order for the release of the motor vehicle from police custody to Muringi, but on condition that he would produce the said vehicle upon request by the State.

He was also ordered not to dispose of the vehicle pending the finalisation of the matter. On December 20, Muringi sold the car to Chimpa for US$50 000.

He produced an agreement of sale and never disclosed the status of the vehicle to the complainant.

Muringi then hatched a plan to recover the vehicle from Chimpa. He reported that the vehicle had been stolen.

Chimpa was arrested by the Vehicle Theft Squad. During the investigation, the status of the car was established.

The car was impounded as an exhibit. In her judgment, magistrate Ms Mutendereki said Muringi had only been granted temporary access to the vehicle, which he then disposed of.

“The court wasn’t there to look at the agreement of sale in the strictest sense, but it had occasion to go through the court order and the terms of the court of order had to be read holistically to establish the intention of its issuance,” she said.

“The car was subject to a criminal case that was ongoing. He (Muringi) was granted temporary use of the vehicle and it was to be made available if needed without disposing of it.

“The intention was that even though the accused was granted access to the vehicle, he was supposed to keep it and selling the vehicle would have breached the order as he wouldn’t then be able to produce it upon demand by the court.

“Was the vehicle going to be available upon demand after being sold? No, so it’s the court’s finding that he was in breach of the order as he knew that he was supposed to be in possession of the car at all material times.” Herald