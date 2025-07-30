TEEN DRUGGED, GANG RAPED

A 14-year-old student was raped after she had fled from her mother who wanted to punish her for assaulting her classmate.
The student
learnt that her mother wanted to punish her for a brawl with her classmate.
She fled to her
grandmother’s house.
But, before she
could reach her grandmother’s house, she was intercepted by two men.
Tawanda
Zhuwawo, together with his colleague, drugged her and took turns to rape her
overnight.
Tawanda was
arrested.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the
arrest and appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of his
accomplice.
“Police
arrested a Chitungwiza man for raping a student,” said Insp Chakanza.
“The student
had fought with her classmate at school and her mother was angry. She fled to
her grandmother’s house. Whilst on her way, she met the accused person and his
friend.
“The two
assaulted her with fists and forced her to drink an unknown liquid, which was
in a small container. The accused persons led her to a house where they took
turns to rape her.
“The
complainant was escorted to Chitungwiza Central Hospital for medical
examinations and was also referred to Social Welfare for counselling,” said
Insp Chakanza. H Metro
