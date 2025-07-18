FIRM FINED US$350 FOR SELLING CONTAMINATED FUEL

Harare magistrate Mr Gamuchirai Gore has fined Ibhalabhala Private Limited trading as Flo Petroleum US$350 after he found the company guilty of selling contaminated fuel.
Mr Gore ordered
Flo Petroleum to pay the fine before July 25, 2025.
It was alleged
that on April 22, 2025, the complainant, Shakespear Kunaka, who is employed by
ZERA as a fuel quality technician and an inspector, visited the accused’s fuel
filling station at 905 Acturus Road, Donnybrook, Harare, after receiving
information that the site had sold blend petrol fuel which was contaminated
with water.
He found that
the information was correct, as the petrol coming out of the nozzle showed
water contamination.
Together with
officials from the fuel company, they tested for water in the tank using water
finding paste and the test was positive.
On April 23
2025, the accused brought fuel samples to ZERA offices and laboratory tests
were carried out and the results revealed that the blend petrol failed to meet
the minimum requirements as per ZWS 964 Part 4:2012 standard.
The tank that
contained the fuel in question was sealed and secured as an exhibit. The same
company was last year fined US$400 by a Bulawayo magistrate on the same
charges.
The court was
told that on July 9, Tinotenda Machingura, an inspector with the Zimbabwe
Energy Regulatory Authority, was on duty checking fuel quality.
Machingura went
to Flo Petroleum’s Burnside Service Station, where he took samples from an
unleaded petrol pump managed by Singende.
The court heard
that laboratory tests were conducted and the unleaded petrol failed to meet
minimum requirements as per ZWS 753 standard, as it contained 23 percent
ethanol when it should not have any. Herald
