FIRM FINED US$350 FOR SELLING CONTAMINATED FUEL

Harare magistrate Mr Gamuchirai Gore has fined Ibhalabhala Private Limited trading as Flo Petroleum US$350 after he found the company guilty of selling contaminated fuel.

Mr Gore ordered Flo Petroleum to pay the fine before July 25, 2025.

It was alleged that on April 22, 2025, the complainant, Shakespear Kunaka, who is employed by ZERA as a fuel quality technician and an inspector, visited the accused’s fuel filling station at 905 Acturus Road, Donnybrook, Harare, after receiving information that the site had sold blend petrol fuel which was contaminated with water.

He found that the information was correct, as the petrol coming out of the nozzle showed water contamination.

Together with officials from the fuel company, they tested for water in the tank using water finding paste and the test was positive.

On April 23 2025, the accused brought fuel samples to ZERA offices and laboratory tests were carried out and the results revealed that the blend petrol failed to meet the minimum requirements as per ZWS 964 Part 4:2012 standard.

The tank that contained the fuel in question was sealed and secured as an exhibit. The same company was last year fined US$400 by a Bulawayo magistrate on the same charges.

The court was told that on July 9, Tinotenda Machingura, an inspector with the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority, was on duty checking fuel quality.

Machingura went to Flo Petroleum’s Burnside Service Station, where he took samples from an unleaded petrol pump managed by Singende.

The court heard that laboratory tests were conducted and the unleaded petrol failed to meet minimum requirements as per ZWS 753 standard, as it contained 23 percent ethanol when it should not have any. Herald