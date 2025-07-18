EARTHQUAKE SHAKES CHIMANIMANI

An earthquake rumbled in Chimanimani District yesterday around 3am. Locals reported feeling the earth shaking in the early hours of the morning.
No
infrastructure damage or human casualties have been reported.
In a statement,
the Meterological Department wrote: “An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 (Local
Magnitude) occurred in Chimanimani on the 17th of July, 2025, at 0302hrs local
time. The earthquake was felt in Chimanimani District. The epicenter was
determined to be: Latitude -20.067 and Longitude 32.655, which is in
Chimanimani.
“Mr Maringo,
the Provincial Meteorological Officer for Manicaland, was contacted and
confirmed that several people in the region had felt the earthquake.”
The statement
further notes that the earthquake’s magnitude was moderate.
“Earthquakes in
this region are associated with the East African Rift System, which extends
southward into Mozambique. The earthquake was of moderate magnitude and no
reports of damage were received,” reads the statement. Manica Post
