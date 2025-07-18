EARTHQUAKE SHAKES CHIMANIMANI

An earthquake rumbled in Chimanimani District yesterday around 3am. Locals reported feeling the earth shaking in the early hours of the morning.

No infrastructure damage or human casualties have been reported.

In a statement, the Meterological Department wrote: “An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 (Local Magnitude) occurred in Chimanimani on the 17th of July, 2025, at 0302hrs local time. The earthquake was felt in Chimanimani District. The epicenter was determined to be: Latitude -20.067 and Longitude 32.655, which is in Chimanimani.

“Mr Maringo, the Provincial Meteorological Officer for Manicaland, was contacted and confirmed that several people in the region had felt the earthquake.”

The statement further notes that the earthquake’s magnitude was moderate.

“Earthquakes in this region are associated with the East African Rift System, which extends southward into Mozambique. The earthquake was of moderate magnitude and no reports of damage were received,” reads the statement. Manica Post