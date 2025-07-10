ANJIN WORKERS GO ON STRIKE

Employees of Anjin Diamond mining company at the Chiadzwa diamond fields in Marange, Manicaland province, have downed tools over unpaid salaries and poor working conditions.
Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) general-secretary Justice
Chinhema confirmed the job action.
“Our members
are protesting the blatant failure of Anjin Investments’ management to pay
their salaries for the past four months,” he said.
“This neglect
has resulted in tragic consequences; a fellow worker, in dire need of medical
assistance, was denied the necessary financial support to access hospital care
and subsequently lost his life.”
“We call upon
authorities and relevant regulators to intervene swiftly to protect workers’
rights and ensure justice is served.”
Chinhema said
managers were engaging in irregular procedures in the diamond sorting process.
“Workers fear
that these practices may constitute theft or misappropriation of resources,
which could explain the persistent delay
and withholding of their hard-earned wages,” he said.
“Such
misconduct not only undermines worker trust but threatens the integrity of our
industry.” Anjin Investments public relations officer Special Matarirano,
however, denied that workers had resorted to job action.
“There was no
strike, it’s only workers from mine and plant who sought an audience with
management yesterday (Monday), but they did not go on strike. They are back at
work now,” he said.
Matarirano said
there were no reports of poor working conditions.
Anjin Mining
Company is a joint venture between Matt Bronze Enterprises, owned by the
Zimbabwe National Army and Chinese investor Anhui Foreign Economic Construction
Company.
The company is
a significant player in Zimbabwe’s diamond mining sector, with its operations
largely centred on the Marange diamond fields.
Human rights
lawyer Zororai Nkomo said violations in the mining sector were worsened by
failure to adhere to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and
Human Rights.
“Businesses,
regardless of their size and ownership, have a moral and legal duty to
implement the United Nations’ Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights,
which protect against human rights abuse by companies within Zimbabwe by taking
appropriate measures to prevent, investigate, punish and redress such abuses
through effective policies and legislation,” Nkomo said.
He said the
government should compel every business, especially those in the extractive
sector, to implement human rights due diligence (HRDD) to protect the rights of
workers.
HRDD is an
ongoing, proactive process that businesses undertake to identify, prevent,
mitigate and account for how they address actual and potential adverse human
rights impacts with which they are involved.
The UN Guiding
Principles on Business and Human Rights are a set of guidelines for States and
companies to prevent, address and remedy human rights abuses committed in
business operations.
They were
proposed by UN special representative on business and human rights John Ruggie
and endorsed by the UN Human Rights Council in June 2011. Newsday
