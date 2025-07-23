NOT FAIR : KHUPE SLAMS NURSING SELECTION PROCESS

Bulawayo legislator Thokozani Khupe has raised concern over alleged lack of transparency and fairness in the selection of students at Mpilo School of Nursing.

Khupe made the remarks during debate in the National Assembly last week.

She said many prospective students with good academic qualifications were not being called for interviews.

“This raises serious concerns about the selection process,” she said, emphasising the need for inclusivity and regional balance in the exercise.

“As a public institution, Mpilo School of Nursing should prioritise students from Bulawayo and surrounding areas.”

Khupe requested a ministerial statement from the Health and Child Care minister with regards to key issues, including the total number of applicants, gender breakdown and criteria used to shortlist candidates.

“We need clarity on the selection process and whether regional balance was considered. Students who feel unfairly excluded from this opportunity deserve answers,” she said.

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda said the Health and Child Care minister would be asked to make a statement.

“We will proceed to ask the Minister of Health to present a ministerial statement accordingly, and it should be national,” he said.

Khupe indicated that given the controversy surrounding the Mpilo School of Nursing selection process, students and community members are eagerly awaiting clarity on the matter. Newsday