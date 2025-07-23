NOT FAIR : KHUPE SLAMS NURSING SELECTION PROCESS

Bulawayo legislator Thokozani Khupe has raised concern over alleged lack of transparency and fairness in the selection of students at Mpilo School of Nursing.
Khupe made the
remarks during debate in the National Assembly last week.
She said many
prospective students with good academic qualifications were not being called
for interviews.
“This raises
serious concerns about the selection process,” she said, emphasising the need
for inclusivity and regional balance in the exercise.
“As a public
institution, Mpilo School of Nursing should prioritise students from Bulawayo
and surrounding areas.”
Khupe requested
a ministerial statement from the Health and Child Care minister with regards to
key issues, including the total number of applicants, gender breakdown and
criteria used to shortlist candidates.
“We need
clarity on the selection process and whether regional balance was considered.
Students who feel unfairly excluded from this opportunity deserve answers,” she
said.
Speaker of the
National Assembly Jacob Mudenda said the Health and Child Care minister would
be asked to make a statement.
“We will
proceed to ask the Minister of Health to present a ministerial statement
accordingly, and it should be national,” he said.
Khupe indicated
that given the controversy surrounding the Mpilo School of Nursing selection
process, students and community members are eagerly awaiting clarity on the
matter. Newsday
