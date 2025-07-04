ESTRANGED HUBBY SETS WIFE AND TWO CHILDREN ON FIRE

A woman and her two children, aged three and seven, miraculously escaped with their lives but sustained injuries after their house was doused with petrol and set on fire by her estranged husband.
Dorcas
Mutengwa, 29, was left with serious injuries after her ex-husband, Paul Zuze,
set her house on fire.
In November
last year, Zuze went to visit his ex-wife at her home and his request for sex
was denied.
Zuze then
allegedly took a kitchen knife and threatened to kill Mutengwa for turning down
his sex proposal and accused her of infidelity.
This prompted
Mutengwa to file a report and Zuze was arrested for violating a protection
order.
He was released
after it was found out that the place where the incident had occurred and the
address on the protection order were different.
After his
release, Zuze again threatened his ex-wife and warned her that he was going to
kill her and the children by setting them on fire.
He accused her
of being in a relationship with his brother and other men.
On the fateful
day, Mutengwa was sleeping in her bedroom, together with her two children, who
are aged three and seven.
When she woke
up she found out that the bedroom was in flames and there was a strong smell of
petrol.
She tried to
use water to stop the blaze but failed.
She then opened
the door and managed to rescue her two children, who sustained minor burns.
The older child
sustained burns on his hands and nose while the younger one sustained burns on
her right ear.
The mother
sustained major burns all over her body. Mutengwa’s co-tenants woke up and
helped put out the fire.
The neighbours
also helped and they saw a man running away from the scene and getting into a
car, which was identified as Zuze’s vehicle.
Investigations
revealed that someone had poured petrol on the roof of the house and set it on
fire.
The fire
destroyed property, including a 32-inch television set, a bed, a fridge,
kitchen chairs, clothes, blankets and a kitchen unit. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment