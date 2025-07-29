DISABLED GIRL BURNT TO DEATH

A disabled Buhera girl (11) suffered an excruciating death as she was burnt to death after her parents’ house was gutted by fire whilst she was alone.

Rutendo Mlambo of Nendanga Village, Chief Chamutsa, Buhera could not walk nor crawl out of the two roomed house.

Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident to Chipinge Times.

The fire broke out around 11am when Rutendo had been left home alone.

Circumstances are that Rutendo’s mother, Emily Edson (45) left her daughter alone in the house when she went to fetch water in Save River.

On her way back, Edson saw smoke coming from her house and she ran home. Edson observed that Rutendo had been burnt to death and the house was engulfed in flames.

She reported the matter at Birchenough Bridge Police post. Masvingo Mirror