DISABLED GIRL BURNT TO DEATH

A disabled Buhera girl (11) suffered an excruciating death as she was burnt to death after her parents’ house was gutted by fire whilst she was alone.
Rutendo Mlambo
of Nendanga Village, Chief Chamutsa, Buhera could not walk nor crawl out of the
two roomed house.
Manicaland
Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the
incident to Chipinge Times.
The fire broke
out around 11am when Rutendo had been left home alone.
Circumstances
are that Rutendo’s mother, Emily Edson (45) left her daughter alone in the
house when she went to fetch water in Save River.
On her way
back, Edson saw smoke coming from her house and she ran home. Edson observed
that Rutendo had been burnt to death and the house was engulfed in flames.
She reported
the matter at Birchenough Bridge Police post. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment