TRAGIC END TO LOVE TRIANGLE

A 19-year-old boy has died after being brutally stabbed in a suspected love-related dispute in Mafeha village, Bulilima District, Matabeleland South.
Police have
confirmed that Somandla Ngwenya, of Malopa Village under Chief Madlambuzi, was
fatally attacked on Friday in a violent altercation allegedly involving three
other young men.
Matabeleland
South police spokesperson, Inspector Chiratidzo Ngwenya, said the suspects have
been identified as Mthabisi Ndlovu (22), Thapelo Sibanda (21), and Qhubani
Mabhena (22), all from villages in the Madlambuzi area.
“One suspect
was arrested and another is still on the run. The third suspect was found dead
in what is believed to be a case of suicide. Investigations are ongoing,” said
Inspector Ngwenya.
Eyewitnesses
said the incident unfolded following a dispute over a girl.
“The fight
started over a girl,” said one resident, speaking on condition of anonymity.
“One of them held the victim and stretched out his arms while another used a
knife to stab him in the stomach and tear out his insides. It was horrifying.”
Sources also
claimed the suspects were related and that one of them fled to his girlfriend’s
home after the killing.
“He hid there
briefly before a group of community members, who had learned of his
whereabouts, tried to confront him,” said a witness. “He escaped into the bush
and hasn’t been seen since.”
The attack
occurred in Mafeha village under Chief Madlambudzi, leaving the local community
shaken and fearful.
Residents are
now calling for increased police patrols and psychosocial support for those
affected by the incident.
“It’s tragic,”
said a villager. “Two young lives have been lost, one as a victim of violence,
another through suicide. Our hearts are broken, not just for the families, but
for the future of our community. We want justice and peace.”
Police have
appealed for information that may assist in locating the third suspect, who
remains at large. CITE
