TRAGIC END TO LOVE TRIANGLE

A 19-year-old boy has died after being brutally stabbed in a suspected love-related dispute in Mafeha village, Bulilima District, Matabeleland South.

Police have confirmed that Somandla Ngwenya, of Malopa Village under Chief Madlambuzi, was fatally attacked on Friday in a violent altercation allegedly involving three other young men.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Chiratidzo Ngwenya, said the suspects have been identified as Mthabisi Ndlovu (22), Thapelo Sibanda (21), and Qhubani Mabhena (22), all from villages in the Madlambuzi area.

“One suspect was arrested and another is still on the run. The third suspect was found dead in what is believed to be a case of suicide. Investigations are ongoing,” said Inspector Ngwenya.

Eyewitnesses said the incident unfolded following a dispute over a girl.

“The fight started over a girl,” said one resident, speaking on condition of anonymity. “One of them held the victim and stretched out his arms while another used a knife to stab him in the stomach and tear out his insides. It was horrifying.”

Sources also claimed the suspects were related and that one of them fled to his girlfriend’s home after the killing.

“He hid there briefly before a group of community members, who had learned of his whereabouts, tried to confront him,” said a witness. “He escaped into the bush and hasn’t been seen since.”

The attack occurred in Mafeha village under Chief Madlambudzi, leaving the local community shaken and fearful.

Residents are now calling for increased police patrols and psychosocial support for those affected by the incident.

“It’s tragic,” said a villager. “Two young lives have been lost, one as a victim of violence, another through suicide. Our hearts are broken, not just for the families, but for the future of our community. We want justice and peace.”

Police have appealed for information that may assist in locating the third suspect, who remains at large. CITE