COPS, VID TO BLAME TO ACCIDENTS : CHIEF SEKE

Chief Seke has taken a swipe at the Vehicle Inspection Department and law enforcement agencies – accusing them of contributing to the carnage on the country’s roads.

The chief, whose real name is Stanley Chimanikire, said there was a criminal enterprise which involves owners of public transport, the traffic cops and VID officers.

He also claimed many people were now passing tests to be drivers without going through all the processes and paying their way to get the licences.

Chief Seke said kombis, buses and mushikashika were being allowed to pass police check points even though the vehicles were not roadworthy.

The owners of those vehicles were paying their way through the police check points and this was resulting in the road accidents like the one which killed 17 people along Seke Road last Tuesday.

Chief Seke was speaking at the site of the crash – exactly a week after the horror crash.

“We are human beings, let us express our human incarnation and value people’s lives,” said Chief Seke. “The number of lives being lost on roads due to human error is worrying and alarming. Many accidents can be avoided if we do not allow some motorists to acquire driving licences through bribes.

“Many accidents involving kombi drivers can be avoided if all traffic police officers do not allow unroadworthy vehicles to pass through road blocks.

“Some unlicensed kombi drivers are even being allowed to pass through checking points.

“We are killing our own people by such negligence and corruption going on unchecked,” said Chief Seke.

Chief Seke was accompanied at the scene by a traditionalist and spirit-medium, Sekuru Morrison Mafuta.

Sekuru Mafuta said his visit with his followers was to stand with Chief Seke during the dark cloud hovering along Seke Road.

“Tauya kuzochema naMambo semadzisahwira panguva yemadzudzo. Tauya kuzofemba mhepo.

“An appeasement of spirits will be done some time later since we are still in mourning. We have been touched by the continued road traffic accidents being recorded along Seke Road.

“We have some other faiths visiting and praying along Seke Road but their presence has not been helping to stop these accidents.

“We will meet with our chief for a traditional ceremony,” said Sekuru Mafuta.

17 people died at the spot and five were injured when a haulage truck rammed onto the kombi near the Hunyani River bridge.

Meanwhile, more than 20 people were rushed to Chitungwiza Central Hospital following an accident involving a Benz commuter omnibus near Chinhamo Service Station along Seke Road.

The vehicle had no licence disk.





One of the injured passengers caused a scene as she refused to be attended by paramedics saying this was against her faith.

She wanted to be taken to her church elders for prayers. She sustained head and leg injuries.

“Hama dzangu hadzibvume zvekuenda kuchipatara. Ndiyendesei kuBudiriro ndinoshandirwa,”she was heard saying.

The woman continued with her argument at the hospital and she was seen writhing in pain at the stretcher bed. H Metro