COPS, VID TO BLAME TO ACCIDENTS : CHIEF SEKE

Chief Seke has taken a swipe at the Vehicle Inspection Department and law enforcement agencies – accusing them of contributing to the carnage on the country’s roads.
The chief,
whose real name is Stanley Chimanikire, said there was a criminal enterprise
which involves owners of public transport, the traffic cops and VID officers.
He also claimed
many people were now passing tests to be drivers without going through all the
processes and paying their way to get the licences.
Chief Seke said
kombis, buses and mushikashika were being allowed to pass police check points
even though the vehicles were not roadworthy.
The owners of
those vehicles were paying their way through the police check points and this
was resulting in the road accidents like the one which killed 17 people along
Seke Road last Tuesday.
Chief Seke was
speaking at the site of the crash – exactly a week after the horror crash.
“We are human beings, let us express our human incarnation and value people’s lives,” said Chief Seke. “The number of lives being lost on roads due to human error is worrying and alarming. Many accidents can be avoided if we do not allow some motorists to acquire driving licences through bribes.
“Many accidents
involving kombi drivers can be avoided if all traffic police officers do not
allow unroadworthy vehicles to pass through road blocks.
“Some
unlicensed kombi drivers are even being allowed to pass through checking
points.
“We are killing
our own people by such negligence and corruption going on unchecked,” said
Chief Seke.
Chief Seke was
accompanied at the scene by a traditionalist and spirit-medium, Sekuru Morrison
Mafuta.
Sekuru Mafuta
said his visit with his followers was to stand with Chief Seke during the dark
cloud hovering along Seke Road.
“Tauya kuzochema naMambo semadzisahwira panguva yemadzudzo. Tauya kuzofemba mhepo.
“An appeasement of spirits will be done some time later since we are still in mourning. We have been touched by the continued road traffic accidents being recorded along Seke Road.
“We have some
other faiths visiting and praying along Seke Road but their presence has not
been helping to stop these accidents.
“We will meet
with our chief for a traditional ceremony,” said Sekuru Mafuta.
17 people died
at the spot and five were injured when a haulage truck rammed onto the kombi
near the Hunyani River bridge.
Meanwhile, more
than 20 people were rushed to Chitungwiza Central Hospital following an
accident involving a Benz commuter omnibus near Chinhamo Service Station along
Seke Road.
The vehicle had no licence disk.
One of the
injured passengers caused a scene as she refused to be attended by paramedics
saying this was against her faith.
She wanted to
be taken to her church elders for prayers. She sustained head and leg injuries.
“Hama dzangu
hadzibvume zvekuenda kuchipatara. Ndiyendesei kuBudiriro ndinoshandirwa,”she
was heard saying.
The woman
continued with her argument at the hospital and she was seen writhing in pain
at the stretcher bed. H Metro
