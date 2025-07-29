TWO TRAFFICKED TEEN FOR SEXUAL ACTIVITY

Two people have been arrested for allegedly trafficking a 14-year-old child for sexual activity.

Tariro Manyora 29, and Modester Phiri 19, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei.

The two, and the complainant, stay at the same house in Kuwadzana 3.

Allegations are that last month, one Amos Mupugo, who is an ex-boyfriend to the complainant’s sister and is believed to be at large in this case, proposed love to the complainant.

She accepted his proposal and the two started to communicate without her sister’s knowledge

The complainant took Mupugo’s cell phone number from her sister’s cell phone and she gave it to Manyora, who saved it in her cell phone.

It is alleged that last week, Manyora approached the complainant and informed her that Mupogo had come to pick her up and take her to his house.

Phiri gave her the clothes to wear to the date.

The duo allegedly escorted the complainant to the bus stop where Mupogo was waiting for them.

Mupogo allegedly raped her several times before chasing her away after her sister called asking him to bring her back. H Metro