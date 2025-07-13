COPS IN UNIFORM BANNED FROM BETTING SHOPS

Police officers in uniform are not allowed to get into betting shops and gamble on either sports events or try their luck at casinos in this country.

This was revealed by national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, in Harare at the weekend.

Comm Nyathi was addressing delegates at the inaugural H-Metro National Forum On Responsible Betting conference, which was held at Alex Sports Club in the capital, on Saturday.

The conference was a resounding success and attracted a full house of all the major players in the betting industry in this country.

It was held in conjunction with the Lotteries and Gaming Board, the principal authority in the industry, the Government and various arms of this industry, which has been enjoying phenomenal growth in this country.

The overriding message from the conference was a call for punters to gamble responsibly to avoid negative consequences, including being jailed for abusing funds which belonged to other parties, including employers.

Earlier this year, William Gonese, 28, who was a shift manager at Baker’s Inn, was jailed for 10 years after he was convicted for stealing US$3,420 from his employer which he used to fund his gambling on Kandege.

It is also known as Aviator and this game has taken the local betting industry by storm.

Gonese said he also wanted to impress his new bride.

However, representatives of the betting industry questioned some of these claims and said some people were using their industry as an excuse when the crimes could have been committed in other ventures.

They said their investigations have revealed that many of these people probably never spent a cent in a betting shop or on any kind of betting.

It is against the background of such risks that H-Metro organised the conference for all the parties to come together and discuss this industry.

Comm Nyathi said police officers in uniform were not allowed to enter betting shops and gamble.

A number of pictures have appeared on social media platforms, which show uniformed police officers in betting shops, including some who appear to be betting on the counters.

Comm Nyathi said this did not give a good picture of the country's police force.