WE ARE DEVASTATED : FAMILY ON TRAGEDY IN CANADA

The family of one of the two young Zimbabwean students, who died in a road accident in Canada on Saturday while on their way to a musical concert featuring Jah Prayzah in Edmonton, say they have lost a bright light in their lives.

Anotida Kimberly Maziriri and Eddmore Mafuwe, 23 died in that horrific crash.

“Anotida was a bright light in our lives — kind, loving, and deeply cherished. This sudden loss has left our family devastated,” her family said in a statement.

The two families have appealed for financial support for the repatriation of their bodies to Zimbabwe.

Anotida and Eddmore are said to have died on the spot.

They were on their way to Jah Prayzah’s show in Edmonton, the opening of two shows on the Canada leg of the ‘Ndini Mukudzeyi World Tour.’

The second show was scheduled for Toronto last night.





Within hours of two separate GoFundMe campaigns being launched, people from across the world had started donating funds to enable the repatriation process.

Aisher Magomo is organising the fundraising activities for Anotida and, as of 5pm Zimbabwe time yesterday, 201 donors had contributed 5 993 Canadian dollars, which is 40 percent of the target of 15 000 Canadian dollars.

The Mazariri family issued a statement titled “In Loving Memory of Anotida.”

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved daughter, sister, friend Anotida Kimbery Maziriri tragically passed away in a car accident on the night of July 11th 2025.

“Anotida was a bright light in our lives — kind, loving, and deeply cherished. This sudden loss has left our family devastated.

“We’re raising funds to help cover funeral costs and ease the financial burden during this difficult time. Any support is deeply appreciated.

“Thank you for your love, prayers, and kindness.”

Tinashe Mazibiye is organising the fundraising for Eddmore and, as of 5pm Zimbabwe time yesterday, 83 donations had contributed 3 243 Canadian dollars, which is 22 percent of the target.

Eddmore, whose family home is at Arlington Estate near the Robert Mugabe International Airport, went to Canada in 2022 to pursue studies in Engineering at the Thompson Rivers University, a public research university located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

In a statement titled “Help Bring Eddmore Mafuwe Home to Zimbabwe”, the family said:

“We are deeply saddened to share that Eddmore Mafuwe tragically passed away in a car accident on July 11. We are raising funds to return his body to Zimbabwe so his family can lay him to rest with dignity.

“Any contribution, big or small, will help us bring Eddmore home.

“Thank you for your support and prayers during this difficult time,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Jah Prayzah yesterday said he was devastated by the news of the tragedy.

“Ndarwadziwa zvikuru neshoko randafumira kugamuchira.

“I have learnt of the passing of two young fans of mine, Anotida Maziriri and Eddmore Mafuwe, who lost their lives in a tragic car accident while on their way to one of our shows in Canada.

“They had travelled far, simply to share a few hours of music and connection with us.

“To think they never made it to that moment hurts in a way I cannot explain.

“Ndirikurwadziwa nekuchema pamwechete nemhuri dzavo. A journey that was planned to create only good memories became a journey that only left us with grief.

“To their families: may you be comforted. Ndinonamatira nyaradzo inobva kuna Mwari panguva ino yakaoma. When we return to Zimbabwe, I will also personally pass by and extend my condolences.

“Mweya yavo ngaizorore murugare.” H Metro