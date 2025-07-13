WE ARE DEVASTATED : FAMILY ON TRAGEDY IN CANADA

The family of one of the two young Zimbabwean students, who died in a road accident in Canada on Saturday while on their way to a musical concert featuring Jah Prayzah in Edmonton, say they have lost a bright light in their lives.
Anotida
Kimberly Maziriri and Eddmore Mafuwe, 23 died in that horrific crash.
“Anotida was a
bright light in our lives — kind, loving, and deeply cherished. This sudden
loss has left our family devastated,” her family said in a statement.
The two
families have appealed for financial support for the repatriation of their
bodies to Zimbabwe.
Anotida and
Eddmore are said to have died on the spot.
They were on
their way to Jah Prayzah’s show in Edmonton, the opening of two shows on the
Canada leg of the ‘Ndini Mukudzeyi World Tour.’
The second show was scheduled for Toronto last night.
Within hours of
two separate GoFundMe campaigns being launched, people from across the world
had started donating funds to enable the repatriation process.
Aisher Magomo
is organising the fundraising activities for Anotida and, as of 5pm Zimbabwe
time yesterday, 201 donors had contributed 5 993 Canadian dollars, which is 40
percent of the target of 15 000 Canadian dollars.
The Mazariri
family issued a statement titled “In Loving Memory of Anotida.”
“We are
heartbroken to share that our beloved daughter, sister, friend Anotida Kimbery
Maziriri tragically passed away in a car accident on the night of July 11th
2025.
"We're raising
bright light in our lives — kind, loving, and deeply cherished. This sudden
loss has left our family devastated.
“We’re raising
funds to help cover funeral costs and ease the financial burden during this
difficult time. Any support is deeply appreciated.
“Thank you for
your love, prayers, and kindness.”
Tinashe
Mazibiye is organising the fundraising for Eddmore and, as of 5pm Zimbabwe time
yesterday, 83 donations had contributed 3 243 Canadian dollars, which is 22
percent of the target.
Eddmore, whose
family home is at Arlington Estate near the Robert Mugabe International
Airport, went to Canada in 2022 to pursue studies in Engineering at the
Thompson Rivers University, a public research university located in Kamloops,
British Columbia.
In a statement
titled “Help Bring Eddmore Mafuwe Home to Zimbabwe”, the family said:
“We are deeply
saddened to share that Eddmore Mafuwe tragically passed away in a car accident
on July 11. We are raising funds to return his body to Zimbabwe so his family
can lay him to rest with dignity.
“Any
contribution, big or small, will help us bring Eddmore home.
“Thank you for
your support and prayers during this difficult time,” read the statement.
Meanwhile, Jah
Prayzah yesterday said he was devastated by the news of the tragedy.
“Ndarwadziwa
zvikuru neshoko randafumira kugamuchira.
“I have learnt
of the passing of two young fans of mine, Anotida Maziriri and Eddmore Mafuwe,
who lost their lives in a tragic car accident while on their way to one of our
shows in Canada.
“They had
travelled far, simply to share a few hours of music and connection with us.
“To think they
never made it to that moment hurts in a way I cannot explain.
“Ndirikurwadziwa
nekuchema pamwechete nemhuri dzavo. A journey that was planned to create only
good memories became a journey that only left us with grief.
“To their
families: may you be comforted. Ndinonamatira nyaradzo inobva kuna Mwari
panguva ino yakaoma. When we return to Zimbabwe, I will also personally pass by
and extend my condolences.
“Mweya yavo
ngaizorore murugare.” H Metro
