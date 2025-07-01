ZIMBA NABBED WITH STOLEN CAR, JAILED IN SA

The Mokopane Regional Court has imposed six years of direct imprisonment against a 37-year-old Zimbabwean man, Joseph Kungwengwe, after he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle, a Toyota Corolla Cross.
The police
intercepted and recovered the compact sport utility vehicle in Mokopane on 29
December last year.
Kungwengwe was
subsequently arrested after the stolen vehicle was intercepted.
Limpopo
provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the Toyota
Corolla Cross was reported stolen at Brakpan, in Gauteng province, last year.
"Limpopo
provincial anti-smuggling team received intelligence information about a
suspected stolen motor vehicle from Gauteng province driving along N1, en route
to Beitbridge port of entry," said Ledwaba.
He added that
the stolen vehicle was to be smuggled from the South African side of the border,
into neighbouring Zimbabwe.
"The team
operationalized the lookout information, and the vehicle matching the
description was spotted driving along N1, next to Zebediela Toll Plaza, where
it was cornered," said Ledwaba.
The driver was
arrested for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, and the car was
confiscated for further investigations.
Following
trial, the Mokopane Regional Court convicted 37-year-old Kungwengwe and
sentenced him to six years of direct imprisonment for possession of a suspected
stolen vehicle.
Meanwhile,
provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe
has applauded the provincial anti-smuggling team "for their sterling work
to prevent smuggling of motor vehicles".
Last month, IOL
reported that 31-year-old man, Mikael Mlambo, appeared before the Polokwane
Magistrate's Court in Limpopo after he was arrested when police intercepted
another stolen Toyota Corolla Cross sport utility vehicle which was also being
driven towards the Beitbridge port of entry.
At the time,
Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba told IOL that Mlambo was remanded in custody.
"On
Friday, 16 May 2025, members of the provincial Flying Squad were busy
conducting routine patrol duties when they received intelligence information
about a grey Toyota Corolla Cross SUV vehicle that was reported stolen this
month," said Mashaba.
"The
vehicle was allegedly travelling at high speed along the N1 South public road
and was destined to be smuggled to Zimbabwe."
IOL
0 comments:
Post a Comment