BYO-VIC FALLS REHABILITATION STARTS

The long-awaited rehabilitation of the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Road began yesterday, with traffic now being diverted to designated detours to allow for essential works.

This marks a significant step in revamping one of Zimbabwe’s key national and regional highways.

The development follows the Government’s recent appointment of five local contractors who are now on-site and progressing with preliminary works, including the construction of detour routes.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development confirmed the commencement of works and attendant temporary traffic arrangements.

“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development wishes to inform the public that starting Monday, July 14, 2025, traffic along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road will be diverted to designated detours to allow for essential rehabilitation and upgrading works,” reads the statement.

“To facilitate construction, a temporary road closure will be in effect from Bulawayo CBD to Livingstone Bridge, beginning July 14, 2025, until July 31, 2026. The first phase of construction will focus on the section between Chainage 99.6km and 104.6km in the Insuza area.”

Motorists have been urged to strictly observe all posted signage, reduce speed within construction zones and follow detour routes for their safety and that of construction workers.

The ministry warned that non-compliance with road closure signs was dangerous and illegal.

So far, detours have been constructed or are under construction in areas such as Bernice, Cross Jotsholo and Insuza.

Fossil Contracting is responsible for Lot 1 and has completed four kilometres of bush clearing near the 48,6-kilometre peg to prepare for detour construction.

For Lot 2, Masimba Construction has cleared five kilometres of bush between the 85-kilometre and 90-kilometre pegs to make way for its assigned detour routes.

Syvern Investment, which was awarded Lot 3, has also cleared five kilometres of vegetation between the 99.6-kilometre and 104-kilometre markers, where the first phase of construction is set to begin.

Bitumen Resources, handling Lot 4, has completed 4,2 kilometres of bush clearing, working from Chainage 201.6 kilometres and extending back towards the 191-kilometre point.

For Lot 5, Tensor Systems has begun bush clearing for five kilometres, starting at the 201.6-kilometre peg and moving towards the 211.6-kilometre mark.

The rehabilitation is expected to take approximately 10 months and will be executed in phases using a co-ordinated kilometre-by-kilometre approach.

Once complete, it is anticipated to greatly enhance tourism, regional trade and economic activity, particularly in Matabeleland North Province.

The Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Road is a vital transport corridor linking Zimbabwe to regional neighbours such as Zambia, Botswana and Namibia.

It supports both the movement of goods and thousands of local and international tourists heading to the iconic Victoria Falls.

In recent years, however, the road has become riddled with potholes, eroded shoulders and unsafe narrow lanes, prompting widespread calls for urgent repair.

Meanwhile, construction is also underway on the Harare–Chirundu Road Rehabilitation and Upgrading Project in the Makuti area, further underscoring the Government’s nationwide infrastructure agenda.

The Second Republic has prioritised road rehabilitation through the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2 (ERRP2) and other initiatives.

Since 2021, over 50 000km of roads and 2 000 structures have been rehabilitated.

Despite limited access to external credit lines, the Government has invested heavily in infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth.

Efforts are also ongoing to secure investors for more road rehabilitation projects.

To support long-term road maintenance, Government has acquired new equipment, including tractors, to revitalise road maintenance units across the country.

Plans are also in motion to establish asphalt plants in different regions to further support these efforts.

According to authorities, the revival of road maintenance units and construction of asphalt plants were key strategies to ensure the durability of completed roads and to sustain the momentum of infrastructure development. Herald