BYO-VIC FALLS REHABILITATION STARTS

The long-awaited rehabilitation of the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Road began yesterday, with traffic now being diverted to designated detours to allow for essential works.
This marks a
significant step in revamping one of Zimbabwe’s key national and regional
highways.
The development
follows the Government’s recent appointment of five local contractors who are
now on-site and progressing with preliminary works, including the construction
of detour routes.
In a statement,
the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development confirmed the
commencement of works and attendant temporary traffic arrangements.
“The Ministry
of Transport and Infrastructural Development wishes to inform the public that
starting Monday, July 14, 2025, traffic along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road
will be diverted to designated detours to allow for essential rehabilitation
and upgrading works,” reads the statement.
“To facilitate
construction, a temporary road closure will be in effect from Bulawayo CBD to
Livingstone Bridge, beginning July 14, 2025, until July 31, 2026. The first
phase of construction will focus on the section between Chainage 99.6km and
104.6km in the Insuza area.”
Motorists have
been urged to strictly observe all posted signage, reduce speed within
construction zones and follow detour routes for their safety and that of
construction workers.
The ministry
warned that non-compliance with road closure signs was dangerous and illegal.
So far, detours
have been constructed or are under construction in areas such as Bernice, Cross
Jotsholo and Insuza.
Fossil
Contracting is responsible for Lot 1 and has completed four kilometres of bush
clearing near the 48,6-kilometre peg to prepare for detour construction.
For Lot 2,
Masimba Construction has cleared five kilometres of bush between the
85-kilometre and 90-kilometre pegs to make way for its assigned detour routes.
Syvern
Investment, which was awarded Lot 3, has also cleared five kilometres of
vegetation between the 99.6-kilometre and 104-kilometre markers, where the
first phase of construction is set to begin.
Bitumen
Resources, handling Lot 4, has completed 4,2 kilometres of bush clearing,
working from Chainage 201.6 kilometres and extending back towards the
191-kilometre point.
For Lot 5,
Tensor Systems has begun bush clearing for five kilometres, starting at the
201.6-kilometre peg and moving towards the 211.6-kilometre mark.
The
rehabilitation is expected to take approximately 10 months and will be executed
in phases using a co-ordinated kilometre-by-kilometre approach.
Once complete,
it is anticipated to greatly enhance tourism, regional trade and economic
activity, particularly in Matabeleland North Province.
The
Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Road is a vital transport corridor linking Zimbabwe to
regional neighbours such as Zambia, Botswana and Namibia.
It supports
both the movement of goods and thousands of local and international tourists
heading to the iconic Victoria Falls.
In recent
years, however, the road has become riddled with potholes, eroded shoulders and
unsafe narrow lanes, prompting widespread calls for urgent repair.
Meanwhile,
construction is also underway on the Harare–Chirundu Road Rehabilitation and
Upgrading Project in the Makuti area, further underscoring the Government’s
nationwide infrastructure agenda.
The Second
Republic has prioritised road rehabilitation through the Emergency Road
Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2 (ERRP2) and other initiatives.
Since 2021,
over 50 000km of roads and 2 000 structures have been rehabilitated.
Despite limited
access to external credit lines, the Government has invested heavily in
infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth.
Efforts are
also ongoing to secure investors for more road rehabilitation projects.
To support
long-term road maintenance, Government has acquired new equipment, including
tractors, to revitalise road maintenance units across the country.
Plans are also
in motion to establish asphalt plants in different regions to further support
these efforts.
According to
authorities, the revival of road maintenance units and construction of asphalt
plants were key strategies to ensure the durability of completed roads and to
sustain the momentum of infrastructure development. Herald
