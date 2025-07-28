DRIVER STEALS US$17K CHIBUKU

A Hwange-based driver allegedly turned from deliveryman to drink scammer, diverting thousands of litres of beer and pocketing the cash.

Munyaradzi Gotora (38), employed by Delta Beverages at their Hwange Depot, has been dragged before the courts facing three counts of theft involving massive consignments of Chibuku Super beer worth almost US$17 000.

According the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Gotora’s alleged heist spree ran between 25 June and 9 July 2025, targeting beer loads bound for Binga and surrounding areas.

“In one incident on 26 June 2025, the accused is alleged to have sold 1 189 cases valued at US$4 451.62 and failed to deposit the funds,” the NPAZ said. “He falsified delivery invoices and claimed they were credit transactions with Gain Cash and Carry but the documents were unsigned.”

A few days later, on 30 June, the beer bandit reportedly pulled a similar stunt with 866 cases valued at US$3 242.30, again allegedly altering records and pocketing the money.

But it was on 5 July that he is accused of going for the biggest gulp, allegedly selling 1 933 cases worth US$8 779, but only depositing US$2 110, converting the rest to personal use.

“The stock anomalies were picked up during routine audits and the police later recovered receipts at the accused’s residence which linked him to the crimes,” the NPAZ confirmed.

Gotora, who appeared in court this week, has been remanded in custody and will return to court on 14 August.

While some might joke that he tried to drink his way out of poverty, the courts are not laughing.

For Gotora, it is last orders behind bars. B Metro