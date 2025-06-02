ZANU PF LOSING CANDIDATE BEATS UP FARMER

Zanu PF member and losing candidate for the Chinhoyi parliamentary seat in the August 2023 elections, Thomas Chidzomba, could be arrested for assault following a report made by white farmer Brinsk Bosman to the police in Lions’ Den.

Bosman allegedly fingered Chidzomba and other people for assaulting him and his farm guard.

He also confirmed the report to NewsDay yesterday.

“Yes, I filed a report of illegal occupation and assault on me, RRB no 6398554,” Bosman said.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed that Bosman made a report against Chidzomba.

“Yes, I can confirm that Bosman made a report of assault at Murereka Police Station and Chidzomba also made a report of malicious damage to property against Bosman at the same police station,” Kohwera said.

Bosman’s problems started on April 5 this year when Chidzomba, Elington Chanetsa, Bruno Elias and Norbert Mawere unlawfully and without permission from him or the State occupied his 578,54 hectares subdivision 1 Manenga Dundrennam Farm in Lions’ Den.

The case was brought before Chinhoyi magistrate Kudzai Kapurura before the State withdrew the case after plea on May 16, 2025.

Chidzomba and his colleagues' lawyer Tungamirai Chamutsa told the court on the second day of trial that Chidzomba acted in the manner he did because he had power of attorney from former Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services deputy minister Kindness Paradza.

Paradza, who is now a commissioner at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, has since withdrawn the power of attorney.

Prosecutor Grace Zhou consented and withdrew the charges.

The State did not argue why Paradza initially gave Chidzomba power of attorney on January 7, 2025, and withdrew it on May 12 this year in the thick of investigations.

Paradza was given an offer letter for Plots 3 and 4, Summerhill, on November 27, 2004. Bosman was given an offer letter for Dundrennam Farm on September 30, 2004. Newsday