URINE IN FOOD ROCKS MARRIAGE

A couple’s marriage is on the verge of breaking down amid claims the wife has been mixing the food she prepares for her husband with urine while also keeping some of the urine in a bottle hidden in their wardrobe.
This has scared
off Artwell Matemera, who also claims his manhood no longer erects ever since
he made this discovery.
His wife, Winny
Johannes, claims he has been cheating on her and bringing girlfriends to their
home and she is now missing a number of her underwear.
Matemera has
sought a protection order against Johannes accusing her of emotional and
physical abuse.
He told the
court that his wife’s strange habits began after he also suspected that she was
cheating on him.
“I work in
Bindura and my wife stays here in Harare, we started having problems after I
caught her cheating.
“She started
acting strangely, pouring urine in my food and I found out she was also mixing
urine with an unknown powdered substance.”
He showed the
court the bottle he claims the urine was mixed with a powdered substance.
“When I asked
her about the bottles I found in our wardrobe, she started insulting me, saying
that this is what happens when you have no money.
“She threatened
to stab me with a knife and I fought back and got cut on my hand.
“Whenever we
have sex, she sprinkles an unknown powder on my manhood. She also assaults me
and denies me access to my children,” he said.
Johannes
accused Matemera of mistreating her and bringing his girlfriends into their
home.
“Yes, the
bottle is mine, but I use it to store medicines since I sell herbs.
“He left me
while I was pregnant with twins, I confronted him because of his habit of
taking my underwear and giving them to his girlfriends.
“He also told
people in our neighborhood that I had infected him with STIs.” she said.
Magistrate
Meenal Narotam urged the couple to seek counselling before granting Matemera
the protection order. H Metro
