URINE IN FOOD ROCKS MARRIAGE

A couple’s marriage is on the verge of breaking down amid claims the wife has been mixing the food she prepares for her husband with urine while also keeping some of the urine in a bottle hidden in their wardrobe.

This has scared off Artwell Matemera, who also claims his manhood no longer erects ever since he made this discovery.

His wife, Winny Johannes, claims he has been cheating on her and bringing girlfriends to their home and she is now missing a number of her underwear.

Matemera has sought a protection order against Johannes accusing her of emotional and physical abuse.

He told the court that his wife’s strange habits began after he also suspected that she was cheating on him.

“I work in Bindura and my wife stays here in Harare, we started having problems after I caught her cheating.

“She started acting strangely, pouring urine in my food and I found out she was also mixing urine with an unknown powdered substance.”

He showed the court the bottle he claims the urine was mixed with a powdered substance.

“When I asked her about the bottles I found in our wardrobe, she started insulting me, saying that this is what happens when you have no money.

“She threatened to stab me with a knife and I fought back and got cut on my hand.

“Whenever we have sex, she sprinkles an unknown powder on my manhood. She also assaults me and denies me access to my children,” he said.

Johannes accused Matemera of mistreating her and bringing his girlfriends into their home.

“Yes, the bottle is mine, but I use it to store medicines since I sell herbs.

“He left me while I was pregnant with twins, I confronted him because of his habit of taking my underwear and giving them to his girlfriends.

“He also told people in our neighborhood that I had infected him with STIs.” she said.

Magistrate Meenal Narotam urged the couple to seek counselling before granting Matemera the protection order. H Metro