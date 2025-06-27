ZANU PF FACTIONS FIGHT FOR TOP TABLE SEATS IN MANICALAND

Zanu PF factional fights in the Manicaland women’s league played out in public during a provincial co-ordination committee (PCC) meeting held in Mutare, where feuding factions fought for seats at the high table.
The fights have
sucked in Zanu PF secretary for legal affairs Patrick Chinamasa and Senate
president Mabel Chinomona, who are backing rival factions for control of the
provincial women’s league.
Mercy Sacco,
believed to be Chinamasa’s ally, who is the current acting chairperson of the
women’s league in Manicaland, is being challenged for the post by Dorothy
Mabika, who is allegedly backed by
Chinomona.
Mabika is also
being recognised as the chairperson of the province in some circles.
Mabika and
Sacco sought to outdo each other at the PCC, sitting at the top table, claiming
to represent the women’s league.
Chinamasa had
to intervene, cautioning the two against the public spat, saying the matter
will be settled at the upcoming politburo meeting.
"I am
secretary for legal affairs and l must ensure the law is followed,” Chinamasa
said during the meeting.
Chinamasa said
the law was not followed when Mabika was elected chairperson this year.
He said Sacco
was the provincial chairperson, arguing that the party leadership over-ruled
Mabika’s election.
The post became
vacant following the suspension of Happiness Nyakuedzwa last year.
“I raised this
in the politburo and it will sit on the 4th of July, and l am sure it will deal
with it," Chinamasa said.
"That is
why they are sitting here together, because we don't want to embarrass anyone.
We will wait for the politburo outcome.”
Some women's
league members at the meeting said they elected Mabika as the chairperson.
Zanu PF
information director, Farai Marapira, however, downplayed the factional fights
in Manicaland when contacted for comment.
"There are
no factions in Zanu PF. It’s the work of the opposition that is confusing
vibrant engagement as factionalism,” Marapira said. Newsday
