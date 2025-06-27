AFM PASTOR, WIFE CHARGED WITH US$158K FRAUD

An Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) Church reverend and his wife appeared in court yesterday facing allegations of swindling a local school operator of US$158 000 in a botched rent-to-buy deal.
The complainant
is the chief executive and owner of Destiny Achievers School, situated at Plot
15 Glen Forest in Harare.
Titus Murefu
(59) and his wife, Winnet, were remanded out of custody until July 22 by
regional magistrate Clever Tsikwa.
The court heard
that sometime in 2020, the complainant was allegedly advised by one of his
employees that Lot 12 Glen Forest had enough space to accommodate the expansion
of her private school.
She then
approached the accused persons who misrepresented to her that they were the
owners of the land.
The State
alleged that on the strength of the said misrepresentation, she decided to
occupy the said premises at monthly rentals of US$1 500.
In January
2021, she occupied the premises and ran the school from there until December of
the same year.
In January
2022, after the lapse of the initial agreement, the accused persons
misrepresented to the complainant that they wanted to sell the piece of land.
She then
entered into a verbal agreement with the two accused persons to utilise the
place on a rent-to-buy basis with rentals pegged at US$2 000 per month.
In January
2023, the accused persons increased the rentals to US$3 950 and she paid up to
September 2023.
When the
complainant insisted on signing a rent-to-buy agreement, the accused became
evasive.
She later
discovered that the land in question was not owned by the accused persons and
filed a police report. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment