12 PAID PROTESTORS GIVEN BAIL

Twelve Sakubva residents who allegedly participated in an Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) demonstration on Monday and are not teachers have been granted US$50 bail each at the local magistrates’ court.
The accused are
charged with participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public
violence, breach of peace, or bigotry as defined in Section 37 (1) (a) (i) of
the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.
Magistrate
Annie Ndiraya granted the 12 bail after they spent two nights in remand
prison.
The State is
alleging that the 12 were paid US$3 each to cause public violence by Prudence
Sauriri, who was leading the demonstration.
The
demonstration was held at Sakubva OTS Moslem Church on Monday.
Circumstances
are that the twelve and others who are still at large were paid US$3 each to
pose as teachers and demonstrate around 11am. They allegedly held placards and
chanted slogans that disturbed order and public security. Police arrested the
twelve on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Prosecutor
Tinotenda Muzondo opposed bail, arguing that the 12 are facing a charge that
attracts a custodial sentence if convicted and they are likely to abscond from
court if granted bail. Muzondo also said there are outstanding arrests, and the
12 are likely to interfere with State witnesses.
Chris Ndlovu
and Peggy Tavagadza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) represented the
accused.
The twelve are
Ruth Suwedi (40), Albert Chirombo (38), Nigel Makureya (28), Elton Mavhenyengwa
(21), Nyashadzashe Mangume (33), Anashe Nyama (18), Francis Mareya (35),
Tatenda Mariga (20), Runyararo Nerwande (22), Melpa Mareyanadzo (30), Charity
Chimbangu (48), and Farai Masvanhise (22). Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment