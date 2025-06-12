12 PAID PROTESTORS GIVEN BAIL

Twelve Sakubva residents who allegedly participated in an Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) demonstration on Monday and are not teachers have been granted US$50 bail each at the local magistrates’ court.

The accused are charged with participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence, breach of peace, or bigotry as defined in Section 37 (1) (a) (i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

Magistrate Annie Ndiraya granted the 12 bail after they spent two nights in remand prison.

The State is alleging that the 12 were paid US$3 each to cause public violence by Prudence Sauriri, who was leading the demonstration.

The demonstration was held at Sakubva OTS Moslem Church on Monday.

Circumstances are that the twelve and others who are still at large were paid US$3 each to pose as teachers and demonstrate around 11am. They allegedly held placards and chanted slogans that disturbed order and public security. Police arrested the twelve on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Prosecutor Tinotenda Muzondo opposed bail, arguing that the 12 are facing a charge that attracts a custodial sentence if convicted and they are likely to abscond from court if granted bail. Muzondo also said there are outstanding arrests, and the 12 are likely to interfere with State witnesses.

Chris Ndlovu and Peggy Tavagadza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) represented the accused.

The twelve are Ruth Suwedi (40), Albert Chirombo (38), Nigel Makureya (28), Elton Mavhenyengwa (21), Nyashadzashe Mangume (33), Anashe Nyama (18), Francis Mareya (35), Tatenda Mariga (20), Runyararo Nerwande (22), Melpa Mareyanadzo (30), Charity Chimbangu (48), and Farai Masvanhise (22). Masvingo Mirror