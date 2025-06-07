EX MINISTER ATTACKED WITH AN AXE

Former Minister and Binga South Member of Parliament, Joel Gabbuza, is receiving treatment at Hwange Colliery Hospital after reportedly being attacked with an axe.
Unconfirmed
reports claim the assailant was a man who suspected Gabbuza of having an affair
with his wife.
Some of the
reports falsely suggested that Gabbuza had died from his injuries.
However, in a
brief telephone interview, his son confirmed that the former MP is alive and
receiving medical care.
“He is
receiving treatment at Hwange Colliery Hospital. His condition has improved
from last night, he is now able to speak. We are making arrangements to
transfer him to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo,” he said.
Gabbuza served
as Minister of Water Resources and Development during Zimbabwe’s Government of
National Unity and was the long-serving MP for Binga South.
He served as MP
for approximately 23 years. He was first
elected in 2000 to represent the Binga constituency under the Movement for
Democratic Change (MDC). Following the
2008 electoral boundary changes, which split Binga into Binga North and Binga
South, Gabbuza continued as the MP for Binga South. He retained his seat in subsequent
elections, including the 2013 general elections. His tenure concluded in October 2023 after
he was recalled by self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.
