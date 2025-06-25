WHEN COP HANDED OVER WOMAN TO RAPIST

A Matjinge-based police officer, branded a Judas in uniform, is set to appear in court tomorrow alongside his alleged accomplice in a rape and murder scandal that has rocked Plumtree to its core.

Thembani Mukanyani (39), a serving cop, and Cabangani “Mike” Mathe (35), are being charged with the gruesome death of Benitta Tshuma. Tshuma was in ‘safe’ police custody after reporting a rape case against Mathe when Mukanyani allegedly handed her over to Mathe in the dead of night.

It is suspected Mathe took her across the border to Botswana where he beat her to death. The matter came to light following discovery of her decomposed body and witnesses said she was last seen in Mukanyani’s company. Investigations led to the arrest of the duo.

In a dramatic appearance at the Plumtree Magistrates’ Court on 11 June, Magistrate Ailene Munamati remanded the pair in custody to 25 June. The courtroom was packed to the rafters, mostly with women demanding justice and hurling emotional outbursts at the accused duo.

Sources say several women in attendance claimed they had also suffered abuse at the hands of the accused, sending shockwaves through the gallery. Police have since urged any other victims to come forward, assuring them of full protection.

“If you’ve been assaulted by Mike, please don’t hesitate to testify. We have him in custody and your safety is guaranteed,” reads part of a police statement.

State prosecutor Ruth Ncube is handling the matter.

Though the late Benitta’s family was not in court, a relative confirmed they are closely monitoring the proceedings.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high in Plumtree, with whispers that more victims may be linked to the disgraced officer and his alleged partner in crime.

The case has since been dubbed the Judas Cop Scandal, and the community is demanding answers. B Metro