WHEN COP HANDED OVER WOMAN TO RAPIST

A Matjinge-based police officer, branded a Judas in uniform, is set to appear in court tomorrow alongside his alleged accomplice in a rape and murder scandal that has rocked Plumtree to its core.
Thembani Mukanyani (39), a serving cop, and Cabangani “Mike” Mathe (35), are being charged with the gruesome death of Benitta Tshuma. Tshuma was in ‘safe’ police custody after reporting a rape case against Mathe when Mukanyani allegedly handed her over to Mathe in the dead of night.
It is suspected
Mathe took her across the border to Botswana where he beat her to death. The
matter came to light following discovery of her decomposed body and witnesses
said she was last seen in Mukanyani’s company. Investigations led to the arrest
of the duo.
In a dramatic
appearance at the Plumtree Magistrates’ Court on 11 June, Magistrate Ailene
Munamati remanded the pair in custody to 25 June. The courtroom was packed to
the rafters, mostly with women demanding justice and hurling emotional
outbursts at the accused duo.
Sources say
several women in attendance claimed they had also suffered abuse at the hands
of the accused, sending shockwaves through the gallery. Police have since urged
any other victims to come forward, assuring them of full protection.
“If you’ve been
assaulted by Mike, please don’t hesitate to testify. We have him in custody and
your safety is guaranteed,” reads part of a police statement.
State
prosecutor Ruth Ncube is handling the matter.
Though the late
Benitta’s family was not in court, a relative confirmed they are closely
monitoring the proceedings.
Meanwhile,
tensions remain high in Plumtree, with whispers that more victims may be linked
to the disgraced officer and his alleged partner in crime.
The case has
since been dubbed the Judas Cop Scandal, and the community is demanding
answers. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment