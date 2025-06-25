CELL VERIFICATION EXPOSES ZANU PF

The ruling Zanu PF party’s popularity is on the decline in Mashonaland West province if attendance in some of the districts during the cell verification exercise is anything to go by.

Zanu PF is conducting cell verification exercises in Makonde, Hurungwe and Sanyati in preparation for elections to co-opt central committee members.

In Sanyati, Zanu PF is replacing Blessed Geza, who was expelled from the party for calling for the ouster of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Front-runners in the race include Mines deputy minister Polite Kambamura, businessman Jimaya Muduvuri and Kudakwashe Nduya.

In Hurungwe, daggers are drawn between Reuben Marumahoko and Ability Gandawa to replace jailed former Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion deputy minister, Terrence Mukupe.

Phineas Makumbe, Tommy Mwanza, Simba Ziyambi and Locadia Gwati will fight it out in Makonde district to replace Kindness Paradza, who is now a commissioner at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

There will be no co-option in Chinhoyi to replace Mike Chimombe, who is in remand prison awaiting trial.

The cell verification exercise is moving at a snail’s pace due to low turnout, disunity among members and unresolved issues with sitting MPs during the 2023 elections. In a letter addressed to the Mashonaland West leadership, provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka bemoaned low attendance and unresolved issues as some of the factors.

“Elsewhere, we noted low attendance, which indicates either poor communication or poor planning. In both cases, the work will be redone to ensure no one is left out.

"Some absences were due to unresolved issues with sitting MPs. This is unfortunate, but let it be clear that this process is about the party and its structures; therefore, it must proceed,” Mliswa-Chikoka said, in the letter seen by NewsDay.

She was not amused by the conduct of party officials in some districts, especially Chegutu, who she accused of sowing seeds of disunity.

“Worse still, some attempted to incite disunity and rebellion against this vital exercise. Let this be a clear warning to the Chegutu administrative leadership that this behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at all,” Mliswa-Chikoka said.

Sources said some areas like Bumi Hills recorded zero attendance, with Cheuchi in Mhangura having eight attendees.

Ward 4 in Chinhoyi recorded the highest number of 550 people.

Mashonaland West used to be a Zanu PF stronghold during the late former President Robert Mugabe’s era before his ouster in a coup in 2017. Newsday