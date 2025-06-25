CELL VERIFICATION EXPOSES ZANU PF

The ruling Zanu PF party’s popularity is on the decline in Mashonaland West province if attendance in some of the districts during the cell verification exercise is anything to go by.
Zanu PF is
conducting cell verification exercises in Makonde, Hurungwe and Sanyati in
preparation for elections to co-opt central committee members.
In Sanyati,
Zanu PF is replacing Blessed Geza, who was expelled from the party for calling
for the ouster of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Front-runners
in the race include Mines deputy minister Polite Kambamura, businessman Jimaya
Muduvuri and Kudakwashe Nduya.
In Hurungwe,
daggers are drawn between Reuben Marumahoko and Ability Gandawa to replace
jailed former Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion deputy
minister, Terrence Mukupe.
Phineas
Makumbe, Tommy Mwanza, Simba Ziyambi and Locadia Gwati will fight it out in
Makonde district to replace Kindness Paradza, who is now a commissioner at the
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.
There will be
no co-option in Chinhoyi to replace Mike Chimombe, who is in remand prison
awaiting trial.
The cell
verification exercise is moving at a snail’s pace due to low turnout, disunity
among members and unresolved issues with sitting MPs during the 2023 elections.
In a letter addressed to the Mashonaland West leadership, provincial
chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka bemoaned low attendance and unresolved issues
as some of the factors.
“Elsewhere, we
noted low attendance, which indicates either poor communication or poor
planning. In both cases, the work will be redone to ensure no one is left out.
"Some
absences were due to unresolved issues with sitting MPs. This is unfortunate,
but let it be clear that this process is about the party and its structures;
therefore, it must proceed,” Mliswa-Chikoka said, in the letter seen by
NewsDay.
She was not
amused by the conduct of party officials in some districts, especially Chegutu,
who she accused of sowing seeds of disunity.
“Worse still,
some attempted to incite disunity and rebellion against this vital exercise.
Let this be a clear warning to the Chegutu administrative leadership that this
behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at all,” Mliswa-Chikoka
said.
Sources said
some areas like Bumi Hills recorded zero attendance, with Cheuchi in Mhangura
having eight attendees.
Ward 4 in
Chinhoyi recorded the highest number of 550 people.
Mashonaland
West used to be a Zanu PF stronghold during the late former President Robert
Mugabe’s era before his ouster in a coup in 2017. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment