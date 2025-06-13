WE WILL TAKE OVER : GOVT THREATENS COUNCILS

The government has threatened to take over the running of local authorities across the country if they fail to provide basic services in line with a recent Cabinet directive.

Deputy Local Government minister, Albert Tawanda Mavunga, said this while addressing a youth forum early this week.

Mavunga said local authorities were mandated to improve on service delivery in line with a recent Cabinet resolution on the minimum service delivery standards.

“For example in Harare, the municipality is expected to deliver water 24 hours, if they don’t have the ability and capacity, central government now steps in, when they cannot maintain or rehabilitate roads, local government will now step in, when they cannot collect garbage or provide proper waste management, Geo Pomona steps in through local government, so that all our citizens receive the service delivery they deserve,” Mavunga said.

Councils have come under fire from residents for poor service delivery, especially in the refuse, water and sanitation areas, resulting in cholera cases being recorded from time to time.

Residents’ associations have previously petitioned Parliament to discharge its oversight function on issues of service delivery by local authorities.

Local authorities have, in return, said central government was excessively interfering in their activities and, in most cases, failing to pay for services rendered.

Addressing a full council meeting earlier this week, Harare mayor Jacob Mafume said they were working with central government to improve service delivery in the city. Newsday