FOOTIE STAR DROWNS IN R372 066 DEBT

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro Khama Billiat, is allegedly playing a dangerous off-field game of hide and seek with the law!
The pint-sized
footballer, once one of the richest stars in the Premier Soccer League (PSL),
is reportedly dodging a R372 066 debt owed to Standard Bank, which has now
turned to the Johannesburg High Court to force repayment.
Court insiders
say Billiat, now dribbling defenders for Scottland FC in Zimbabwe after a brief
stint with Yadah, has vanished from his registered Midrand address and sheriffs
can’t find him to serve legal papers.
“Our guy has
gone there several times, but the house is EMPTY,” said a source from the
sheriff’s office.
According to
court papers, the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town star defaulted on an
overdraft facility granted in 2020, with the last payment made in 2023. He was
meant to repay R80K–R90K monthly, but allegedly kept swiping without paying
back.
As per Standard
Bank, Billiat was served notices under the National Credit Act, but remained
unresponsive. Now, the bank wants the court to seize any movable assets tied to
the loan, including property and valuables.
It gets
messier: Billiat’s Midrand home is reportedly part of a separate legal storm,
with Emerging Markets Home Loans wanting to evict squatters. “We’re told he no
longer stays there,” the sheriff revealed.
Sources say
creditors are preparing to file an ex parte application, which means court
action could proceed in Billiat’s absence if he remains missing.
Spirited
efforts to get a comment from Billiat were unsuccessful as the player was
unreachable. He is travelling from Morocco where the Warriors engaged in two
friendly matches against Burkina Faso and Niger.
Once hailed as
one of the highest-paid players in South African football, Khama now finds
himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Herald
