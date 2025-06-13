FOOTIE STAR DROWNS IN R372 066 DEBT

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro Khama Billiat, is allegedly playing a dangerous off-field game of hide and seek with the law!

The pint-sized footballer, once one of the richest stars in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), is reportedly dodging a R372 066 debt owed to Standard Bank, which has now turned to the Johannesburg High Court to force repayment.

Court insiders say Billiat, now dribbling defenders for Scottland FC in Zimbabwe after a brief stint with Yadah, has vanished from his registered Midrand address and sheriffs can’t find him to serve legal papers.

“Our guy has gone there several times, but the house is EMPTY,” said a source from the sheriff’s office.

According to court papers, the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town star defaulted on an overdraft facility granted in 2020, with the last payment made in 2023. He was meant to repay R80K–R90K monthly, but allegedly kept swiping without paying back.

As per Standard Bank, Billiat was served notices under the National Credit Act, but remained unresponsive. Now, the bank wants the court to seize any movable assets tied to the loan, including property and valuables.

It gets messier: Billiat’s Midrand home is reportedly part of a separate legal storm, with Emerging Markets Home Loans wanting to evict squatters. “We’re told he no longer stays there,” the sheriff revealed.

Sources say creditors are preparing to file an ex parte application, which means court action could proceed in Billiat’s absence if he remains missing.

Spirited efforts to get a comment from Billiat were unsuccessful as the player was unreachable. He is travelling from Morocco where the Warriors engaged in two friendly matches against Burkina Faso and Niger.

Once hailed as one of the highest-paid players in South African football, Khama now finds himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Herald