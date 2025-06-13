GANG RAIDS TWO NIGHTCLUBS IN ONE NIGHT

A Bulawayo man who was part of gang of gun-wielding thugs that turned nightclubs in the city into no-go-zones, terrorising bartenders and patrons before vanishing into the night with cash, booze and phones has been arrested.

However, the rest of the gang remains on the loose and armed to the teeth.

Police arrested Nhlanhla Ncube following a tip-off.

The Homicide Section swooped in on Ncube’s hideout in Cowdray Park suburb and dragged him into custody. His arrest has sparked a citywide manhunt for his dangerous partners in crime: Learnmore Sibanda, Maxwell Moyo and Farai Sibanda.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the arrest and urged members of the public to assist in tracking down the remaining suspects.

“We confirm the arrest of one suspect involved in a spate of armed robberies across Bulawayo. We appeal to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the other suspects to come forward,” said Inspector Msebele.

According to a police source, the gang first struck last Tuesday around 10:50 PM, storming into a packed sports bar in Tshabalala suburb just before closing time. Armed with pistols and knives, the gang ordered everyone to lie down.

“One of them leapt behind the till and grabbed US$1,000, two cellphones and two bottles of whiskey before fleeing into the dark,” said the source.

Barely an hour later, the crew hit another bar in Nketa suburb. Once again, guns were drawn, and patrons were forced to the floor.

“They threatened to kill the bartender when she said she didn’t have access to the safe,” the source revealed. “But after ransacking the premises, they found keys to the strong room and helped themselves to US$190. They also looted phones and wallets from the terrified patrons.”

And the crime spree didn’t stop there.

On 16 March, the same gang reportedly descended on a Cowdray Park sports bar, repeating their violent tactics. Patrons were again held at gunpoint, and the robbers made off with all the cash on site.

“These guys were fearless. They didn’t even wear masks. They were moving around like they owned the night,” said a barman who witnessed the Cowdray Park raid.

The city is now on high alert as police tighten the noose around the remaining suspects. Meanwhile, terrified bar owners are beefing up security and closing earlier.

“They don’t just rob you. They humiliate and terrify you. It’s a nightmare,” said a bartender who narrowly escaped the Tshabalala raid.

Police are urging anyone with information about the three fugitives to report immediately. The hunt is on, and Bulawayo won’t sleep easy until the guns and knives gang is behind bars. B Metro