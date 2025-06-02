HRE TO EVICT 9 000 PEOPLE

About 9 000 people are facing eviction for failing to pay rentals at Harare City Council (HCC) rented accommodation, it has emerged. This was revealed by HCC housing manager Edgar Dzehonye, who said 10 000 tenants were renting out properties belonging to council.

“The City of Harare wishes to advise members of the public that it is concerned with the levels of default by members occupying its rented accommodation,” Dzehonye said.

“The City of Harare owns about 10 000 rented properties and only less than 10% are paying their obligations.”

He said the level of defaulting was alarming.

“As Harare City Council, we are targeting those in default in recovering the debts that are being owed by sitting tenants and we are issuing final demand notices that will run for 14 days and if the 14 days elapse we will issue 14-day eviction notices and will be served,” Dzehonye said.

He said it was not their priority to make people suffer, adding that the tenants should fulfil their obligations, saying council was aware of some individuals who had been subletting their properties. Newsday