HRE TO EVICT 9 000 PEOPLE

About 9 000 people are facing eviction for failing to pay rentals at Harare City Council (HCC) rented accommodation, it has emerged. This was revealed by HCC housing manager Edgar Dzehonye, who said 10 000 tenants were renting out properties belonging to council.
“The City of
Harare wishes to advise members of the public that it is concerned with the
levels of default by members occupying its rented accommodation,” Dzehonye
said.
“The City of
Harare owns about 10 000 rented properties and only less than 10% are paying
their obligations.”
He said the
level of defaulting was alarming.
“As Harare City
Council, we are targeting those in default in recovering the debts that are
being owed by sitting tenants and we are issuing final demand notices that will
run for 14 days and if the 14 days elapse we will issue 14-day eviction notices
and will be served,” Dzehonye said.
He said it was
not their priority to make people suffer, adding that the tenants should fulfil
their obligations, saying council was aware of some individuals who had been
subletting their properties. Newsday
