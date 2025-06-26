TWO PROSECUTORS ARRESTED OVER N'ANGA BRIBE

Two prosecutors based at Rusape Magistrates’ Court were arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Wednesday, on allegations of allegations of criminal abuse of office.

The two, Takunda Chinakidzo Muzenda (30) and Marlon Makamba (32) were nabbed, on allegations of demanding and receiving bribes from a local traditional healer — Freddy Dhonsa — to throw out extortion charges against him.

ZACC officers arrested the two prosecutors at Joe’s Place — a beer outlet in the Central Business District as they received a US$100 trap note from Dhonsa.

They were transferred to Mutare awaiting their court appearance.

Allegations are that Muzenda and Makamba had been demanding bribes from Dhonsa since 2023, promising to drop the extortion charges against him.

Initially, the two had promised to reduce the case to a summons matter, but later demanded additional payment to completely destroy his docket.

They allegedly claimed that the presiding magistrate, Ms Barbara Mateko wanted US$300.

Dhonsa, frustrated with the repeated demands and unfulfilled promises, reported the prosecutors to ZACC, leading to the latest sting operation.

ZACC spokesperson, Ms Simiso Mlevu confirmed the pair’s arrest, adding that Muzenda and Makamba were expected to appear in court in Mutare today (Friday).

Ms Mlevu said the prosecutors had been alternately demanding and receiving bribes from Dhonsa over the past two years to dismiss the case in which he is facing extortion charges.

Dhonsa was initially arrested by one Detective Moyo of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Rusape for extortion, after he allegedly threatened Praise Mutume that her privates would disappear unless she pays him his money.

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested two public prosecutors — Takunda Muzenda and Marlon Makamba — stationed at Rusape Magistrates’ Court, on charges of criminal abuse of duty after allegedly extorting a traditional healer over a case pending before the courts.

“The traditional healer was arrested in June 2023 by CID Rusape for allegedly threatening Praise Mutume with harm over an unpaid debt. The traditional healer’s wife reportedly approached the arresting officer seeking assistance for her husband’s release, and was linked to Makamba, who demanded US$250 and was paid US$189.

“On June 17, 2025, Muzenda allegedly summoned the traditional healer, advised him that he was now handling the case, and demanded US$500, claiming US$300 was for the magistrate and US$200 for himself to destroy the case docket. Muzenda was allegedly paid US$400 and assured the n’anga that court attendance was unnecessary.

“However, despite the payments, a warrant of arrest was issued against the traditional healer on June 24, 2025. He confronted Muzenda, who failed to provide an explanation. Realising he had been duped, the complainant reported the matter to ZACC, and a trap was set, leading to the arrest of the accused persons. Muzenda and Makamba are set to appear at Mutare Magistrates’ Court on June 27 2025 for their initial remand,” said Ms Mlevu.

Impeccable sources familiar with the developments told The Manica Post that ZACC is likely to charge Detective Constable Moyo, the investigating officer who arrested Dhonsa, for allegedly receiving the initial bribe of US$189 and handing it over to Makamba.

“Dhonsa was arrested by Detective Moyo of CID Rusape for extortion, having allegedly threatened someone that their private parts would disappear unless they paid him money. Before his court appearance, his wife approached Detective Moyo for assistance in securing his release. Moyo then introduced Dhonsa to Makamba, who demanded US$250 to have the matter dealt with as a summons case. However, Dhonsa managed to raise only US$189, which he gave to Makamba through Moyo. Consequently, Makamba directed that the matter be handled via summons.

“Thereafter, Makamba would demand various amounts from Dhonsa, which were paid in cash or deposited into the EcoCash account of Rindai Mukonya, the owner of Joe’s Place outlet. A bar lady was responsible for managing the account,” revealed the source.

Muzenda allegedly took turns demanding payments from Dhonsa, claiming he was now handling the matter.

He allegedly demanded US$500 to completely destroy the docket, claiming that US$300 was for Ms Mateko and US$200 for himself.

All hell broke loose when a warrant of arrest was issued against Dhonsa, prompting him to engage a lawyer and report the matter to ZACC.

“Despite making these payments to Makamba, on June 17, 2025, Muzenda summoned Dhonsa to his office and asserted that he was now handling the case.

He demanded US$500 from Dhonsa, claiming that US$300 was for the presiding magistrate and US$200 was for him to destroy the docket.

Dhonsa gave him US$300 for the magistrate and pledged to pay the US$200 later.

On June 19, Dhonsa gave Muzenda an additional US$100 as part payment of the remaining US$200. Muzenda then told him it was no longer necessary to attend court.

“However, on June 24, 2025, Dhonsa discovered that a warrant of arrest had been issued against him. Accompanied by his legal representative, Dhonsa confronted Muzenda, demanding an explanation for that development, but Muzenda failed to provide a satisfactory answer. Earlier that fateful day, Muzenda had called Dhonsa to follow up on the outstanding US$100 balance. Later, Muzenda called Dhonsa again, reprimanding him for involving his legal representative and inviting him to collect his money.

“Realising that Muzenda and Makamba had unlawfully prejudiced him using their positions, Dhonsa reported the matter to ZACC, and a plan was subsequently put in motion to apprehend the two. As part of the plan, on June 25, Dhonsa contacted Muzenda, indicating that he had secured the outstanding US$100 balance and was still willing to receive assistance from him.

Muzenda directed Dhonsa to meet him at Joe’s Place.

Dhonsa handed Muzenda a US$100 trap note, and ZACC officers promptly arrested him, along with Makamba.

The US$100 trap note was recovered from Muzenda,” said the source.

This is the second time that the ZACC has swooped on Muzenda for criminal abuse of office.

Previously, he narrowly evaded arrest for allegedly demanding US$150 bribe from a suspect, Rumbidzai Sananga, who had been arrested for cultivating dagga at her house in Vengere.

Muzenda allegedly approached Sananga, demanding the bribe to facilitate her acquittal.

He was overheard demanding the bribe, and CID Rusape was notified, alerting ZACC to the issue.

ZACC set a trap, but it failed when Muzenda suddenly refused to accept the money in his office.

ZACC later discovered that Sananga’s sister had inadvertently informed a clerk of court about the presence of ZACC officers and the impending arrest of Muzenda.

The clerk immediately informed Makamba about the trap, who warned Muzenda not to accept the money from Sananga.

On December 26, 2024, Sananga was arrested by CID Rusape for unlawful cultivation of dagga.

The following day, Sananga was taken to court by Detective Sergeant Artwell Hove, where they were allegedly attended to by Muzenda.

He allegedly decided that the matter would be heard by way of summons due to the absence of magistrates.

Consequently, summons were issued for her to attend court on January 29, 2025, and appeared before provincial magistrate, Ms Mateko, and was remanded to January 30, 2025 for trial.

After the court proceedings, Muzenda allegedly approached Sananga and demanded US$150 from her to assist in her acquittal.

However, their conversation was overheard by an anonymous informant, who reported the issue to CID Rusape. They, in turn, alerted ZACC Manicaland about the malfeasance.

As a result, a trap was arranged to apprehend Muzenda, and a statement was recorded from Sananga.

On January 30, 2025, the trap team proceeded to the court, and upon arrival, Muzenda allegedly directed Sananga to bring the money to his office.

Sananga allegedly proceeded to the office, accompanied by a ZACC officer posing as a relative, while the complainant’s sister waited in the building foyer.

When Muzenda was about to receive the money, he allegedly received a call alerting him about the trap, and immediately he made a U-turn and declined the money. Manica Post