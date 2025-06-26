TWO PROSECUTORS ARRESTED OVER N'ANGA BRIBE

Two prosecutors based at Rusape Magistrates’ Court were arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Wednesday, on allegations of allegations of criminal abuse of office.
The two,
Takunda Chinakidzo Muzenda (30) and Marlon Makamba (32) were nabbed, on
allegations of demanding and receiving bribes from a local traditional healer —
Freddy Dhonsa — to throw out extortion charges against him.
ZACC officers
arrested the two prosecutors at Joe’s Place — a beer outlet in the Central
Business District as they received a US$100 trap note from Dhonsa.
They were
transferred to Mutare awaiting their court appearance.
Allegations are
that Muzenda and Makamba had been demanding bribes from Dhonsa since 2023,
promising to drop the extortion charges against him.
Initially, the
two had promised to reduce the case to a summons matter, but later demanded
additional payment to completely destroy his docket.
They allegedly
claimed that the presiding magistrate, Ms Barbara Mateko wanted US$300.
Dhonsa,
frustrated with the repeated demands and unfulfilled promises, reported the
prosecutors to ZACC, leading to the latest sting operation.
ZACC
spokesperson, Ms Simiso Mlevu confirmed the pair’s arrest, adding that Muzenda
and Makamba were expected to appear in court in Mutare today (Friday).
Ms Mlevu said
the prosecutors had been alternately demanding and receiving bribes from Dhonsa
over the past two years to dismiss the case in which he is facing extortion
charges.
Dhonsa was
initially arrested by one Detective Moyo of Criminal Investigations Department
(CID) Rusape for extortion, after he allegedly threatened Praise Mutume that
her privates would disappear unless she pays him his money.
“The Zimbabwe
Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested two public prosecutors — Takunda
Muzenda and Marlon Makamba — stationed at Rusape Magistrates’ Court, on charges
of criminal abuse of duty after allegedly extorting a traditional healer over a
case pending before the courts.
“The
traditional healer was arrested in June 2023 by CID Rusape for allegedly
threatening Praise Mutume with harm over an unpaid debt. The traditional
healer’s wife reportedly approached the arresting officer seeking assistance
for her husband’s release, and was linked to Makamba, who demanded US$250 and
was paid US$189.
“On June 17,
2025, Muzenda allegedly summoned the traditional healer, advised him that he
was now handling the case, and demanded US$500, claiming US$300 was for the
magistrate and US$200 for himself to destroy the case docket. Muzenda was
allegedly paid US$400 and assured the n’anga that court attendance was
unnecessary.
“However,
despite the payments, a warrant of arrest was issued against the traditional
healer on June 24, 2025. He confronted Muzenda, who failed to provide an
explanation. Realising he had been duped, the complainant reported the matter
to ZACC, and a trap was set, leading to the arrest of the accused persons.
Muzenda and Makamba are set to appear at Mutare Magistrates’ Court on June 27
2025 for their initial remand,” said Ms Mlevu.
Impeccable
sources familiar with the developments told The Manica Post that ZACC is likely
to charge Detective Constable Moyo, the investigating officer who arrested
Dhonsa, for allegedly receiving the initial bribe of US$189 and handing it over
to Makamba.
“Dhonsa was
arrested by Detective Moyo of CID Rusape for extortion, having allegedly
threatened someone that their private parts would disappear unless they paid
him money. Before his court appearance, his wife approached Detective Moyo for
assistance in securing his release. Moyo then introduced Dhonsa to Makamba, who
demanded US$250 to have the matter dealt with as a summons case. However,
Dhonsa managed to raise only US$189, which he gave to Makamba through Moyo.
Consequently, Makamba directed that the matter be handled via summons.
“Thereafter,
Makamba would demand various amounts from Dhonsa, which were paid in cash or
deposited into the EcoCash account of Rindai Mukonya, the owner of Joe’s Place
outlet. A bar lady was responsible for managing the account,” revealed the
source.
Muzenda
allegedly took turns demanding payments from Dhonsa, claiming he was now
handling the matter.
He allegedly
demanded US$500 to completely destroy the docket, claiming that US$300 was for
Ms Mateko and US$200 for himself.
All hell broke
loose when a warrant of arrest was issued against Dhonsa, prompting him to
engage a lawyer and report the matter to ZACC.
“Despite making
these payments to Makamba, on June 17, 2025, Muzenda summoned Dhonsa to his
office and asserted that he was now handling the case.
He demanded
US$500 from Dhonsa, claiming that US$300 was for the presiding magistrate and
US$200 was for him to destroy the docket.
Dhonsa gave him
US$300 for the magistrate and pledged to pay the US$200 later.
On June 19,
Dhonsa gave Muzenda an additional US$100 as part payment of the remaining
US$200. Muzenda then told him it was no longer necessary to attend court.
“However, on
June 24, 2025, Dhonsa discovered that a warrant of arrest had been issued
against him. Accompanied by his legal representative, Dhonsa confronted
Muzenda, demanding an explanation for that development, but Muzenda failed to
provide a satisfactory answer. Earlier that fateful day, Muzenda had called
Dhonsa to follow up on the outstanding US$100 balance. Later, Muzenda called
Dhonsa again, reprimanding him for involving his legal representative and
inviting him to collect his money.
“Realising that
Muzenda and Makamba had unlawfully prejudiced him using their positions, Dhonsa
reported the matter to ZACC, and a plan was subsequently put in motion to
apprehend the two. As part of the plan, on June 25, Dhonsa contacted Muzenda,
indicating that he had secured the outstanding US$100 balance and was still
willing to receive assistance from him.
Muzenda
directed Dhonsa to meet him at Joe’s Place.
Dhonsa handed
Muzenda a US$100 trap note, and ZACC officers promptly arrested him, along with
Makamba.
The US$100 trap
note was recovered from Muzenda,” said the source.
This is the
second time that the ZACC has swooped on Muzenda for criminal abuse of office.
Previously, he
narrowly evaded arrest for allegedly demanding US$150 bribe from a suspect,
Rumbidzai Sananga, who had been arrested for cultivating dagga at her house in
Vengere.
Muzenda
allegedly approached Sananga, demanding the bribe to facilitate her acquittal.
He was
overheard demanding the bribe, and CID Rusape was notified, alerting ZACC to
the issue.
ZACC set a
trap, but it failed when Muzenda suddenly refused to accept the money in his
office.
ZACC later
discovered that Sananga’s sister had inadvertently informed a clerk of court
about the presence of ZACC officers and the impending arrest of Muzenda.
The clerk
immediately informed Makamba about the trap, who warned Muzenda not to accept
the money from Sananga.
On December 26,
2024, Sananga was arrested by CID Rusape for unlawful cultivation of dagga.
The following
day, Sananga was taken to court by Detective Sergeant Artwell Hove, where they
were allegedly attended to by Muzenda.
He allegedly
decided that the matter would be heard by way of summons due to the absence of
magistrates.
Consequently,
summons were issued for her to attend court on January 29, 2025, and appeared
before provincial magistrate, Ms Mateko, and was remanded to January 30, 2025
for trial.
After the court
proceedings, Muzenda allegedly approached Sananga and demanded US$150 from her
to assist in her acquittal.
However, their conversation was overheard by an anonymous informant, who reported the issue to CID Rusape. They, in turn, alerted ZACC Manicaland about the malfeasance.
As a result, a
trap was arranged to apprehend Muzenda, and a statement was recorded from
Sananga.
On January 30,
2025, the trap team proceeded to the court, and upon arrival, Muzenda allegedly
directed Sananga to bring the money to his office.
Sananga
allegedly proceeded to the office, accompanied by a ZACC officer posing as a
relative, while the complainant’s sister waited in the building foyer.
When Muzenda
was about to receive the money, he allegedly received a call alerting him about
the trap, and immediately he made a U-turn and declined the money. Manica Post
