THREE WOMAN FLEE SANGOMA NAKED

Three Chitungwiza women on Saturday fled from a sangoma’s shrine in Goromonzi while in a naked state.
Pamela Bako,
Shillah Mabvudzi and a colleague only identified as Talent were fed with some
herbs on a mountain by the sangoma.
They all
started feeling dizzy and were taken to a cleansing ceremony by Sekuru Sinaro.
Sinaro was in
the company of two male aides. Pamela told H-Metro that she overheard the two
aides plotting something sinister and she fled from the room. “Ndinodakutenda
vadzimu vangu, tingadai takabatwa chibharo, takazotiza tikamhanya nemusango,”
said Pamela.
“We had gone
for a cleansing ceremony but it ended badly after we were given some medicines
to bath, drink and wash our hands with.
“We questioned
the viewing of a mirror in a dark room under the surveillance of two men.
“Sekuru had
driven away, promising to return, and the two wrestled with us, forcing us to
remain.
“I was with my
baby I kept telling them that I was not going to sleep there. One of the men
said sekuru had enough money to pay for my rentals.”
She added:
“They were planning to treat us as their wives overnight and that is why we ran
away in the dark, in different directions, at around 7pm.
“I later found
my way to the main road where I managed to get transport to Harare. I arrived
in Budiriro at around 11pm.”
“It was
horrible and frightening experience; I regret consulting that sangoma.
Matambudziko anotidariso asi ndakashungurudzika chaizvo ndine mwana mumawoko.”
Shillah fled to
the house of a church leader Apostle Blessed Mugwambeni.
Apostle Blessed
told H-Metro that she took Sheila to a police station.
“We were about
to retire to bed at around 11pm when we heard her calling for help,” said
Apostle Blessed.
“She was half
-naked and we were quick to suspect her as a witch, since we had prayed against
witches with my family.
“After she
narrated her story, we saw it better to lead her to the police after giving her
some clothes.
“Coincidentally,
there were no female police officers and the male officers refused to
accommodate her.” Sheila described the incident as frightening.
“We were
shocked to see that there were no women at the shrine and we decided to return.
“Sekuru’s aides
blocked us and we ran away in different directions, leaving our cellphones.
“I later found
my way to a nearby house where a church family accommodated me.
“It was my
first time to be at a sangoma’s shrine.”
Contacted for
comment, Sekuru Sinaro confirmed the incident saying the three had experienced
some visuals during the cleansing ceremony.
“Vakatiza
nekuda kwazvavaiwona mugirazi nekuti vakangavasina kugeza kumeso nemishonga.
“Two of the
three returned the following morning but the other one did not. The three have
been experiencing some sex nightmares,” said Sekuru Sinaro.
The three
recovered their cellphone at the police station. H Metro
