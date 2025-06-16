THREE WOMAN FLEE SANGOMA NAKED

Three Chitungwiza women on Saturday fled from a sangoma’s shrine in Goromonzi while in a naked state.

Pamela Bako, Shillah Mabvudzi and a colleague only identified as Talent were fed with some herbs on a mountain by the sangoma.

They all started feeling dizzy and were taken to a cleansing ceremony by Sekuru Sinaro.

Sinaro was in the company of two male aides. Pamela told H-Metro that she overheard the two aides plotting something sinister and she fled from the room. “Ndinodakutenda vadzimu vangu, tingadai takabatwa chibharo, takazotiza tikamhanya nemusango,” said Pamela.

“We had gone for a cleansing ceremony but it ended badly after we were given some medicines to bath, drink and wash our hands with.

“We questioned the viewing of a mirror in a dark room under the surveillance of two men.

“Sekuru had driven away, promising to return, and the two wrestled with us, forcing us to remain.

“I was with my baby I kept telling them that I was not going to sleep there. One of the men said sekuru had enough money to pay for my rentals.”

She added: “They were planning to treat us as their wives overnight and that is why we ran away in the dark, in different directions, at around 7pm.

“I later found my way to the main road where I managed to get transport to Harare. I arrived in Budiriro at around 11pm.”

“It was horrible and frightening experience; I regret consulting that sangoma. Matambudziko anotidariso asi ndakashungurudzika chaizvo ndine mwana mumawoko.”

Shillah fled to the house of a church leader Apostle Blessed Mugwambeni.

Apostle Blessed told H-Metro that she took Sheila to a police station.

“We were about to retire to bed at around 11pm when we heard her calling for help,” said Apostle Blessed.

“She was half -naked and we were quick to suspect her as a witch, since we had prayed against witches with my family.

“After she narrated her story, we saw it better to lead her to the police after giving her some clothes.

“Coincidentally, there were no female police officers and the male officers refused to accommodate her.” Sheila described the incident as frightening.

“We were shocked to see that there were no women at the shrine and we decided to return.

“Sekuru’s aides blocked us and we ran away in different directions, leaving our cellphones.

“I later found my way to a nearby house where a church family accommodated me.

“It was my first time to be at a sangoma’s shrine.”

Contacted for comment, Sekuru Sinaro confirmed the incident saying the three had experienced some visuals during the cleansing ceremony.

“Vakatiza nekuda kwazvavaiwona mugirazi nekuti vakangavasina kugeza kumeso nemishonga.

“Two of the three returned the following morning but the other one did not. The three have been experiencing some sex nightmares,” said Sekuru Sinaro.

The three recovered their cellphone at the police station. H Metro