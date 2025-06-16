THREE NABBED AFTER COP CHASE

A high-stakes police operation in Headlands recently led to the arrest of three copper cable thieves and the seizure of two vehicles, including a Toyota GD6 truck which was loaded with stolen cables.
The suspects —
Tinashe Musara (31) and Tatenda Zimwenje (25) — both from Chitungwiza, and
Jacob Muzungunye (33), of Dangamvura in Mutare, were caught during the raid
last week.
They were
offloading and loading copper cables between two vehicles in a bushy area near
Yorkshire Primary School in Headlands.
Manicaland
provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, said a
team of detectives from CID Rusape were deployed in the area following a
tip-off that stolen ZESA cables were being hidden at Plot 97, Yorkshire.
“A week-long
surveillance operation culminated in the dramatic arrest early in the morning
on Monday.
“At around 7am,
detectives observed the three suspects offloading copper cables from a black
Toyota Auris, loading them into a white Toyota Hilux GD6.
“When the
suspects realised they had been spotted, they attempted to escape,” said Ass
Insp Chinyoka.
He added that a
swift police pursuit ensued along the Harare-Mutare Highway.
The police
eventually intercepted and blocked the fleeing vehicles at Home Park Business
Centre, between Marondera and Macheke.
The black
Toyota Auris (Reg AGC 5376), which was being driven by Muzungunye, was seized
along with the white Toyota Hilux GD6.
It was carrying
brass fittings and water tape off-cuts.
Musara, who was
driving the Toyota Hilux (Reg AGH 4138), and Zimwenje, who was in the passenger
seat, had their vehicle packed with loot, including armoured copper cables,
transformer windings, geyser copper pipes, and water tape off-cuts, weighing
about 1.5 tonnes.
“Both vehicles
and the three suspects were taken to CID Rusape for further investigations. The
vehicles, now confirmed to be registered in the names of different individuals
from Harare and Mutare, respectively, have since been seized and are being held
as exhibits,” he said.
Ass Insp
Chinyoka said further investigations linked the trio to a separate cable theft
incident that occurred on June 3, where eight metres of ZESA armoured cables
were stolen from the VE section in Vengere, Rusape.
“Case files ZRP
Rusape Central CR 14/06/25 and CID Rusape DR 05/06/25 were opened in relation
to that crime.
“Employees from
TelOne, ZESA, and the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) in Rusape positively
identified some of the recovered cables and components as property belonging to
their organisations.
“These criminal
acts are not only causing huge losses to utility companies but they are also
disrupting essential services for ordinary citizens.
“We are urging
members of the public to report any suspicious activity linked to cable theft.
“As police
widen their investigations, more arrests may follow in the fight against the
growing scourge of infrastructure vandalism,” he said.
Meanwhile, Gift
Rabiwa, 23, of Mutare was arrested after he stole 50 kilogrammes of copper
pipes and a chainsaw from a local security company.
Ass Insp
Chinyoka said the stolen property was worth US$2,000.
“On the day in
question, Rabiwa jumped over the fence of the premises and proceeded to a
wooden cabin where he broke the window, gained entry and stole 50 kilogrammes
of copper pipes and a chain saw. H Metro
