BEES SANGOMA DUPED US

Two victims of robberies have clashed with a sangoma who claims he has the power to send bees to recover stolen items.

A Concession farmer, who lost his equipment and inputs, says he was asked to pay US$600 by a Ruwa sangoma, identified only as Sekuru Muzura.

Another businessman, identified as Makonza, clashed with Sekuru Muzura’s security personnel as he was demanding his refund of US$400, after the sangoma’s ‘‘bees’’ failed to help him recover his lost property.

“Sekuru Muzura’s claims are fake, he has no such bees which he claims has the power to locate my stolen property and force the robber to return my goods,” said Makonza.

“After waiting for the given period, nothing materialised and I realised I had suffered a double loss. “Ukabirwa unorwadziwa zvekuti unofunga kuti dai akubira arwadziswawo uye adzose zvese.

“Sekuru Muzura decided to cash on us saying he has some spiritual powers.

“It is bad to do such a thing to our fellow countryman and we do not know how many others have been duped that way.

“I clashed with Sekuru Muzura’s aides as I was demanding my refund,” said Makonza.

When H-Metro called Sekuru Muzura for his side of the story, his aide demanded a consultation fee of US$100.

He later said: “Muzukuru wangu tinobatsira vakawanda zvekuti handichaziva vamurikuti vakauya vakasabatsirwa.

“Sekuru varimumatare ndichavasvitsa shoko.”

A number of people have been posting a photograph of a man, whose body is covered with some ‘‘bees,’’ claiming that the ‘bees’ were sent to recover stolen goods.

However, this image has no connection with the fallout between Sekuru Muzura and his two clients.

Meanwhile, police in Harare have noted an increasing number of unlawful entry and theft from car cases.

“Police have noted with concern an increase in the number of unlawful entries and theft from car cases,” said provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza.

“We continue to urge people to avoid leaving their valuables in parked cars as well as keeping large volumes of money in homes.

“We are experiencing cold weather conditions and thieves have been taking advantage of this by breaking into homes.” H Metro