THIS PUPIL DESERVED TO BE EXCLUDED : PTUZ

The Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has expressed support for the exclusion of a Grade 7 pupil from Robert Tredgold Primary School in Bulawayo, following multiple incidents of serious misconduct.

The union clarified that the pupil was excluded and not expelled and stressed that exclusion is a disciplinary measure that allows a student to continue learning at another school, while also safeguarding the learning environment for others.

In an interview with CITE, PTUZ president Dr Takavafira Zhou said the distinction between expulsion and exclusion is important.

“There’s a difference between expulsion and exclusion. Exclusion means the student can still be recommended for admission at another school. It’s a disciplinary measure to show that misbehaviour, such as insulting teachers, has consequences,” he said.

The pupil (name withheld) reportedly insulted his teacher, on 27 March 2025, using vulgar language.

A day earlier, he is said to have verbally attacked another pupil using obscene language.

Earlier in the term, on 19 February, he physically assaulted a fellow pupil, hitting him in the eye and mouth and causing visible swelling. When a senior teacher attempted to discipline him on 27 February, Ndlovu reportedly insulted him.

Dr Zhou said the case highlighted the urgent need for psychological services in schools, which are currently lacking in many parts of the country.

“Rehabilitation should be the responsibility of the Ministry. Psychologists are supposed to assist students, but they are mostly stationed at district or provincial offices far from where they are needed most,” he said.

He recommended that such support services be based in larger schools or areas where they can be easily accessed.

“These professionals should be located in areas where they can work directly with students, especially those in need of counselling or behavioural support,” Zhou added.

He also emphasised that exclusion, when used correctly, can be both corrective and preventive.

“Schools must maintain order and discipline. Exclusion serves as a deterrent and can prompt behavioural change not just for the individual pupil but for others who observe the consequences of misconduct,” he said.

Dr Zhou further noted that for some pupils, separation from their peer group can lead to reflection and eventual reform.

“Many pupils behave this way due to peer influence. Once removed from their social group, and placed in a new environment, they often reassess their behaviour,” he said. CITE