THIS PUPIL DESERVED TO BE EXCLUDED : PTUZ

The Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has expressed support for the exclusion of a Grade 7 pupil from Robert Tredgold Primary School in Bulawayo, following multiple incidents of serious misconduct.
The union
clarified that the pupil was excluded and not expelled and stressed that
exclusion is a disciplinary measure that allows a student to continue learning
at another school, while also safeguarding the learning environment for others.
In an interview
with CITE, PTUZ president Dr Takavafira Zhou said the distinction between
expulsion and exclusion is important.
“There’s a
difference between expulsion and exclusion. Exclusion means the student can
still be recommended for admission at another school. It’s a disciplinary
measure to show that misbehaviour, such as insulting teachers, has
consequences,” he said.
The pupil (name
withheld) reportedly insulted his teacher, on 27 March 2025, using vulgar
language.
A day earlier,
he is said to have verbally attacked another pupil using obscene language.
Earlier in the
term, on 19 February, he physically assaulted a fellow pupil, hitting him in
the eye and mouth and causing visible swelling. When a senior teacher attempted
to discipline him on 27 February, Ndlovu reportedly insulted him.
Dr Zhou said
the case highlighted the urgent need for psychological services in schools,
which are currently lacking in many parts of the country.
“Rehabilitation
should be the responsibility of the Ministry. Psychologists are supposed to
assist students, but they are mostly stationed at district or provincial
offices far from where they are needed most,” he said.
He recommended
that such support services be based in larger schools or areas where they can
be easily accessed.
“These
professionals should be located in areas where they can work directly with
students, especially those in need of counselling or behavioural support,” Zhou
added.
He also
emphasised that exclusion, when used correctly, can be both corrective and
preventive.
“Schools must
maintain order and discipline. Exclusion serves as a deterrent and can prompt
behavioural change not just for the individual pupil but for others who observe
the consequences of misconduct,” he said.
Dr Zhou further
noted that for some pupils, separation from their peer group can lead to
reflection and eventual reform.
“Many pupils
behave this way due to peer influence. Once removed from their social group,
and placed in a new environment, they often reassess their behaviour,” he said.
