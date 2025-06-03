KILLER PIT BULLS : OWNER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A Harare man, Mike Mapinga, has been remanded in custody after appearing before the courts on charges of culpable homicide, following a fatal dog attack in Bluffhill over the weekend.

Mapinga is alleged to have negligently left his four dogs, three Pit Bulls and a Rottweiler, unattended overnight, leading to a tragic incident in which the dogs reportedly escaped from the property and fatally mauled a passer-by, Samuel Machara.

The incident occurred on Saturday, and during court proceedings on Monday, the State outlined that written submissions from the accused’s legal representative were expected by the end of the day.

His defence counsel is scheduled to respond on Thursday.

The matter was rolled over to Friday to allow Mapinga’s lawyer more time to compile the necessary documentation.

According to the State’s submissions, the canines reportedly scaled a low perimeter wall before attacking Machara, who was walking past the property.

The victim suffered extensive injuries, including deep wounds to the neck and lacerations on the arms, legs, and abdomen and later succumbed to the injuries sustained.

One of the Pit bulls, which was positively identified by both the accused and witnesses, was discovered with bloodstains on its body.

All four dogs were subsequently confiscated by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Meanwhile, Mapinga’s legal woes deepened when he appeared in a separate matter before regional magistrate Sandra Mupindu, in relation to a default inquiry linked to rape charges.

He is expected back in court on Wednesday for the rape-related matter, while his culpable homicide hearing has been set for Friday.

Mapinga remains in remand custody as the cases proceed. ZBC