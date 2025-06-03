KILLER PIT BULLS : OWNER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A Harare man, Mike Mapinga, has been remanded in custody after appearing before the courts on charges of culpable homicide, following a fatal dog attack in Bluffhill over the weekend.
Mapinga is
alleged to have negligently left his four dogs, three Pit Bulls and a
Rottweiler, unattended overnight, leading to a tragic incident in which the
dogs reportedly escaped from the property and fatally mauled a passer-by,
Samuel Machara.
The incident
occurred on Saturday, and during court proceedings on Monday, the State
outlined that written submissions from the accused’s legal representative were
expected by the end of the day.
His defence
counsel is scheduled to respond on Thursday.
The matter was
rolled over to Friday to allow Mapinga’s lawyer more time to compile the
necessary documentation.
According to
the State’s submissions, the canines reportedly scaled a low perimeter wall
before attacking Machara, who was walking past the property.
The victim
suffered extensive injuries, including deep wounds to the neck and lacerations
on the arms, legs, and abdomen and later succumbed to the injuries sustained.
One of the Pit
bulls, which was positively identified by both the accused and witnesses, was
discovered with bloodstains on its body.
All four dogs
were subsequently confiscated by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to
Animals (SPCA).
Meanwhile,
Mapinga’s legal woes deepened when he appeared in a separate matter before
regional magistrate Sandra Mupindu, in relation to a default inquiry linked to
rape charges.
He is expected
back in court on Wednesday for the rape-related matter, while his culpable
homicide hearing has been set for Friday.
Mapinga remains
in remand custody as the cases proceed. ZBC
