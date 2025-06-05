PIT BULLS OWNER FAMILY : WE ARE SORRY

The family of Mike Mupinga, who is in custody after his pit bulls mauled a man to death in Bluff Hill on Sunday, apologised to the family of the deceased and donated food during the funeral of Samuel Machara.
This was
revealed during Machara’s burial at Glanville Cemetery on the outskirts of
Harare yesterday. The Bluffhill community, which has been shaken by the
incident, attended the burial session in numbers.
Mourners were
given the chance to view Machara’s body at the cemetery after pleading with
Johanne Masowe yeSaturday members who were leading the burial ceremony.
The church
leaders had denied the mourners the chance to view the body arguing that this
was according to their religious faith.
Machara’s
family spokesperson, Azaria Machara, hailed the Bluffhill community for their
amazing support.
“We want to
thank the Bluffhill community for standing with us when Samuel experienced his
painful death,” said Azaria.
“Although
Samuel was not an ardent member of Johanne Masowe, church members played a
significant role in comforting us as a family, giving us hope and assisting us
from all angles.
“Samuel was a
very quiet person, the family has lost a true symbol of a peace maker.
“The Mupinga
family apologised for failing to protect their dogs and they also assisted us
with food.
“May Samuel’s
soul rest in eternal peace,” said Azaria.
Samuel’s body
was found lying by the road side in Bluffhill after he was mauled by some
vicious dogs which belonged to Mike Mupinga.
He was 39.
Samuel’s body,
according to police, had wounds on the neck, both thighs, hands, some nail
scratches on the belly and some flesh was protruding on the right side of his
back.
Four dogs,
which were involved in the attack, have since been put down.
Samuel’s tragic
death has triggered a lot of soul searching in this country.
There have been
calls from some people that vicious dogs like pit bulls should be banned, just
like what has happened in other countries, including the United Kingdom.
However, some
have argued that pit bulls are not the problem but the blame lies with the
owners who are unable to take proper care of these dogs.
It has since
emerged that Mupinga has other outstanding cases at the courts. He is being
accused of stealing some cars and also raping a woman. H Metro
