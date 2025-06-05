PIT BULLS OWNER FAMILY : WE ARE SORRY

The family of Mike Mupinga, who is in custody after his pit bulls mauled a man to death in Bluff Hill on Sunday, apologised to the family of the deceased and donated food during the funeral of Samuel Machara.

This was revealed during Machara’s burial at Glanville Cemetery on the outskirts of Harare yesterday. The Bluffhill community, which has been shaken by the incident, attended the burial session in numbers.

Mourners were given the chance to view Machara’s body at the cemetery after pleading with Johanne Masowe yeSaturday members who were leading the burial ceremony.

The church leaders had denied the mourners the chance to view the body arguing that this was according to their religious faith.

Machara’s family spokesperson, Azaria Machara, hailed the Bluffhill community for their amazing support.

“We want to thank the Bluffhill community for standing with us when Samuel experienced his painful death,” said Azaria.

“Although Samuel was not an ardent member of Johanne Masowe, church members played a significant role in comforting us as a family, giving us hope and assisting us from all angles.

“Samuel was a very quiet person, the family has lost a true symbol of a peace maker.

“The Mupinga family apologised for failing to protect their dogs and they also assisted us with food.

“May Samuel’s soul rest in eternal peace,” said Azaria.

Samuel’s body was found lying by the road side in Bluffhill after he was mauled by some vicious dogs which belonged to Mike Mupinga.

He was 39.

Samuel’s body, according to police, had wounds on the neck, both thighs, hands, some nail scratches on the belly and some flesh was protruding on the right side of his back.

Four dogs, which were involved in the attack, have since been put down.

Samuel’s tragic death has triggered a lot of soul searching in this country.

There have been calls from some people that vicious dogs like pit bulls should be banned, just like what has happened in other countries, including the United Kingdom.

However, some have argued that pit bulls are not the problem but the blame lies with the owners who are unable to take proper care of these dogs.

It has since emerged that Mupinga has other outstanding cases at the courts. He is being accused of stealing some cars and also raping a woman. H Metro