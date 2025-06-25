THIEF PIRATES WITH STOLEN CAR

A cheeky Mutare man who had in the morning stolen a parked car in the city was nabbed while using the vehicle as a pirate taxi later that same day.

Philip Mandeya (28) of Mandeya Two Village, Honde Valley under Chief Mutasa was arrested while behind the wheel of a Toyota Ipsum he had driven off from a service station.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed Mandeya’s arrest at a busy bus stop.

“The suspect took advantage that Last Chauya (28) of Natview, Mutare had not locked the doors of his Toyota Ipsum when he parked the car at PetroTrade where he works as a petrol attendant on June 22 at around 6am. Chauya had only wound up the windows and took the car with him, but the doors were not locked.

“At around 5pm, he went to where he had left the car parked and discovered that it was missing. He inquired from workmates about the vehicle and none of them were aware of what could have transpired,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

He said Chauya asked a well-wisher for assistance to drive around the city in a desperate attempt to locate the stolen vehicle.

“While driving along the Mutare-Harare Highway, Chauya spotted his vehicle flashing hazard lights at a bus stop near Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital. He approached the car pretending to be a passenger and found Mandeya behind the wheel, with passengers on board.

“Before getting into the car, Chauya alerted two police officers – Sergeant Mtunzi and Constable Kausiyo of ZRP Changadzi Support Unit – who were nearby,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

Chauya was subsequently arrested and taken to Mutare Central Police Station.

The vehicle, valued at US3000, was recovered.

The suspect told police that he had used his own keys to start the engine and drove off. H Metro