THIEF PIRATES WITH STOLEN CAR

A cheeky Mutare man who had in the morning stolen a parked car in the city was nabbed while using the vehicle as a pirate taxi later that same day.
Philip Mandeya
(28) of Mandeya Two Village, Honde Valley under Chief Mutasa was arrested while
behind the wheel of a Toyota Ipsum he had driven off from a service station.
Acting
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka
confirmed Mandeya’s arrest at a busy bus stop.
“The suspect
took advantage that Last Chauya (28) of Natview, Mutare had not locked the
doors of his Toyota Ipsum when he parked the car at PetroTrade where he works
as a petrol attendant on June 22 at around 6am. Chauya had only wound up the
windows and took the car with him, but the doors were not locked.
“At around 5pm,
he went to where he had left the car parked and discovered that it was missing.
He inquired from workmates about the vehicle and none of them were aware of
what could have transpired,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.
He said Chauya
asked a well-wisher for assistance to drive around the city in a desperate
attempt to locate the stolen vehicle.
“While driving
along the Mutare-Harare Highway, Chauya spotted his vehicle flashing hazard
lights at a bus stop near Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital. He approached
the car pretending to be a passenger and found Mandeya behind the wheel, with
passengers on board.
“Before getting
into the car, Chauya alerted two police officers – Sergeant Mtunzi and
Constable Kausiyo of ZRP Changadzi Support Unit – who were nearby,” said
Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.
Chauya was
subsequently arrested and taken to Mutare Central Police Station.
The vehicle,
valued at US3000, was recovered.
The suspect
told police that he had used his own keys to start the engine and drove off. H
