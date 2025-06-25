MAI JEREMAYA CONSENTED TO SEX, SAYS FRIEND



Final prosecution witness Ms Cythina Duringo yesterday made stunning claims in court that her friend Ashley “Mai Jeremaya” Masendeke told her that she had consented to being intimate with one of the two men, who allegedly raped her, because he was talking to her nicely.

Mai Jeremaya is accusing Thabo Blessing Dube and Martin Charlie of taking turns to rape her at a lodge in Harare.

“She told me that the two were taking her to their boss and when they got to the reception, they spent some time chatting and watching her skits. She told me that later on, someone directed her to a room that had two doors and one of her assailants went with her and the other one used the other door to get in.

“She said that’s when she saw that it wasn’t an ordinary meeting, but just played along so that they wouldn’t hurt her as she had seen a gun,” said Ms Duringo.

She added that Mai Jeremaya said she played along and was comfortable with one of the two people, who was light in complexion as he was talking to her nicely. She said Mai Jeremaya agreed to stay with him in the room and consented to have sexual intercourse with him.

“She said the encounter was very long because she didn’t like it and there was someone who kept coming in and out of the room, which made her uncomfortable. She told me that after the encounter, she was given US$10, which she used to come back home,” said Ms Duringo.

The duo’s lawyers, Shepherd Makonde and George Manokore, quizzed Ms Duringo on the apparent discrepancies between her testimony and what Mai Jeremaya told the court.

She was asked what made Mai Jeremaya leave her house after the alleged rape.

“She had just come to visit for a sleepover,” said Ms Duringo.

Mr Makonde further asked: “She told the court that on the day in question, you wanted to exorcise her using snuff which you put in a pipe, is that correct?”

Ms Duringo told the court that Mai Jeremaya had lied on that aspect. She also confirmed that she was the one who told Mai Jeremaya’s husband about the alleged rape and it was supposed to be a secret between them.

She agreed with Mr Makonde that if she had not told Mai Jeremaya’s husband, after being asked not to, he would not have known.

Soon afterwards, Prosecutor Cecilia Mashingaidze closed her case. H Metro