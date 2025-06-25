I DON'T TOLERATE CORRUPTION : PRISONS BOSS

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) is taking a firm stance against drug and substance abuse and corruption within its ranks, Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu has said.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony at Ntabazinduna Training Depot recently, Chihobvu declared zero tolerance to corruption and drug abuse, warning that anyone found engaging in such activities will face the full wrath of the law.

At least 616 officers graduated after completing various courses, including special weapons and tactics, basic stores management and internal police, among others.

“We will not tolerate any form of corruption or substance abuse within our ranks. These are critical threats to our integrity and we will deal with anyone caught on the wrong side of the law accordingly,” he said.

Chihobvu urged the newly-graduated officers to serve the organisation with quality and confidence, emphasising that they are now the backbone of operations within the service.

“As you go out there, remember that you are the backbone of our operations,” he said. “Serve with quality and confidence, and uphold the values of our organisation.”

ZPCS's zero-tolerance to corruption and substance abuse marks a significant step towards maintaining the integrity and professionalism of the organisation.

As the country continues to grapple with the challenges of crime and rehabilitation, the role of ZPCS remains critical in ensuring justice and rehabilitation of offenders. Newsday