I DON'T TOLERATE CORRUPTION : PRISONS BOSS

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) is taking a firm stance against drug and substance abuse and corruption within its ranks, Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu has said.
Speaking during
a graduation ceremony at Ntabazinduna Training Depot recently, Chihobvu
declared zero tolerance to corruption and drug abuse, warning that anyone found
engaging in such activities will face the full wrath of the law.
At least 616
officers graduated after completing various courses, including special weapons
and tactics, basic stores management and internal police, among others.
“We will not
tolerate any form of corruption or substance abuse within our ranks. These are
critical threats to our integrity and we will deal with anyone caught on the
wrong side of the law accordingly,” he said.
Chihobvu urged
the newly-graduated officers to serve the organisation with quality and
confidence, emphasising that they are now the backbone of operations within the
service.
“As you go out
there, remember that you are the backbone of our operations,” he said. “Serve
with quality and confidence, and uphold the values of our organisation.”
ZPCS's
zero-tolerance to corruption and substance abuse marks a significant step
towards maintaining the integrity and professionalism of the organisation.
As the country
continues to grapple with the challenges of crime and rehabilitation, the role
of ZPCS remains critical in ensuring justice and rehabilitation of offenders.
