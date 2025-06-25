COUNCILLORS BLOW US$1 MILLION

Some 2 595 councillors from the country’s 92 local authorities are going to have a brief meeting with Mnangagwa tomorrow and blow US$1 million in ratepayers money in the process.

This is the second time in seven months that Mnangagwa is meeting the councillors. Councillors blew millions again last November when they held another indaba with Mnangagwa

Most of Zimbabwe’s local authorities are heavily indebted to a point where they have several months backlogs in workers’ salaries. Roads, sewer, water supply and other services have collapsed and in Harare there are suburbs that have gone for 10 years without water.

Most local authorities are booking their councillors in hotels and they are provided with transport and food allowances.

City councillors last year received US$90 bed, US$22.50 breakfast, US$30 lunch, US$37.30 dinner and US$30 supplementary per day bringing the total to US$209.8. Assuming that all councillors are paid the allowances, it means the local authorities would have paid US$1,088 million.

Ministry of Local Government and Public Works Spokesperson, Gabriel Masvora confirmed the annual indaba to Masvingo Mirror. Last year’s indaba was held in Harare.

The indaba is organised by the Zimbabwe Local Government Association (Zilga) which brings together all councils in the country.

Efforts to get a comment from Zilga chairperson, Aaron Golden Shamu were futile. Masvingo Mirror